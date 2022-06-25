ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Dean announces departure from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) — Dean and Chief Academic Officer of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) Thomas J. Mohr has announced that he will be leaving the College in July. Dr. Mohr has been selected to serve as Dean of the Sam Houston State University College of...

www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleadernews.com

Heights valedictorian receives prestigious college scholarship

As Heights High School’s valedictorian, some might be surprised to hear the Julian Seghers doesn’t usually think he’s the smartest person in any room. But it’s that mindset, he said, which has allowed him to excel in his academic journey. And he was rewarded for his academic efforts in recent months with a prestigious college scholarship earlier this year. In April, Seghers was named a President’s Scholar at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas.
HOUSTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas contestant competes for the crown to honor mom who's fighting ALS

FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
FRISCO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Chevron paying for employees relocate to Houston for Bay Area

Plenty of tech companies have moved their headquarters out of the Bay Area in recent years, from startups like Coinbase to industry pioneers like Hewlett Packard and Oracle. Elon Musk has been one particularly outspoken voice decrying California’s business conditions. Now, one of the East Bay’s legacy companies is joining the trend.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Meridian, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Icom
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to The Woodlands

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to The Woodlands? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Barbara Bush’s legacy lives on

Neil and Maria Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Sarahbeth and Pierce Bush (pictured, from left) gathered with guests at the Post Oak Hotel for the 28th annual A Celebration of Reading. This year’s theme was “Life. Liberty. Literacy.” in honor of the late First Lady Barbara Bush’s belief that literacy is a foundation to reaching one’s fullest potential in life and realizing the American Dream. In keeping with the Americana theme, the program was kicked off by the presentation of colors by the United States Navy Color Guard of Houston and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by Barbara Bush Elementary School students. President and CEO of Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Dr. Julie Baker Finck presented the organization’s new initiative Success Through Adult Reading (STAR) which will address the importance of adult literacy and will work to help individuals learn English, earn a GED, and grow their literacy skills.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kwhi.com

TEXAS SUPREME COURT SAYS TEXAS CENTRAL CAN USE EMINENT DOMAIN FOR HIGH-SPEED RAIL

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a developer planning to build a high-speed railway between Houston and Dallas. On Friday, the court voted 5-3 that Texas Central and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc. do have eminent domain authority as interurban electric railway companies, meaning they have the power to seize land to build the $30 billion project.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas Supreme Court: $30 billion bullet train project has authority to seize land

DALLAS — A divided Texas Supreme Court has given the proposed high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston renewed life, at least on paper. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Texas Central — the Dallas company planning to build the railway — has eminent domain authority. The ruling comes a little more than a week after opponents of the controversial project thought it was dead after Texas Central's CEO resigned, leaving the company without any top management.
houstonstringer_com

Sysco accuses some of the world's largest meat companies of conspiring to inflate beef prices in a federal lawsuit

Sysco Corporation (SYY), a food service distributor that was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, filed a lawsuit in the Houston Federal Court on Friday, June 24, 2022. The complaint accuses some of the world’s largest meat companies of conspiring to inflate the price of wholesale beef in the United States as early as 2015.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy