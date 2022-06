BROKEN BOW – Before kicking up dust and gravel on the way to Ord, the Tour de Nebraska (TDN) had a chance to kick up their feet for two nights in Broken Bow. Melham Park and Kinkaider Brewing Company played host and oasis to the gathering of nearly 400 bicyclists as they stretched their legs on the first leg of their journey through the Sandhills.

