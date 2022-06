Friends, family, coworkers and many others will remember Shreveport City Marshall Charlie Caldwell Jr. this Friday. Caldwell died in a tragic boating accident in Destin, Florida earlier this month. He was in a boat when he apparently leaned over to retrieve his hat that had fallen in the water. That's when he slipped and fell overboard near Crab Island in Destin. Caldwell went under the water and did not resurface. According to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard, he was not wearing a lifejacket.. His body was recovered two days later by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO