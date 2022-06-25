ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Supreme Court overturned its landmark...

Montana reacts to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Some were in shock or denial. Others were angry. Over 200 people gathered on the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protest was a collaborative effort of a variety of nonprofits in Bozeman. Next...
MONTANA STATE
Hello, Montana – 100 Strong Billings

Julie Seedhouse is the co-founder of 100 Strong Billings, a philanthropic effort for women to donate 100 dollars a quarter. After each quarter, a vote is made on which nonprofit organizations will receive those funds and use them for a capital project. In the last three years, 100 Strong Billings has given over $120,000 to the community. The next vote will be on July 12 at 5:30 p.m.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana leads nation in gun ownership rate

(The Center Square) – Montana leads the nation in gun ownership, a new study by the personal finance website WalletHub found. Montana's gun ownership rate is 65%, and the state also ranks fifth in the study for its "dependency on the gun industry," which the website measured using three dimensions (firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics) and 16 metrics.
MONTANA STATE
Abortion appointments from Utahns increase at Jackson clinic

The Women’s Health Center & Family Care Clinic of Jackson — the only clinic in Wyoming that provides abortion services — is feeling the regional impacts of abortion bans following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday. Giovannina Anthony, the doctor who...
UTAH STATE
USS Montana Commissioned in glory

More than 120 Montanans, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, volunteer members of the USS Montana Committee and representatives from Montana Tribes attended the commission of the USS Montana. The USS Montana is the country’s newest nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, and was commissioned by the US Navy in Norfolk, Virginia. The commissioning...
MONTANA STATE
Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout

A new lawsuit’s premise is straightforward: In the federal government’s zeal to save a piece of history, it may be committing bull trout to history in the heart of Montana, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Butte. The case, brought by two organizations, Save the Bull Trout and Alliance for the Wild […] The post Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT
No trigger ban in Montana

Abortion will remain legal in Montana for the foreseeable future. “Some States have a “trigger ban,” which means abortion bans go into effect now that Roe v. Wade is overturned. For example, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have trigger bans, but Montana does not have a “trigger ban,” Attorney and Legal ExpertSean Bracken with Bracken Law Firm said.
MONTANA STATE
Hello Montana & Billings Beat unite to help flood victims

The power of a team! Teamwork has the incredible power to change lives and we want you to be a part of ours as we continue to help with flood relief efforts. Hello Montana’s Heather Ohs and Billings Beat News Anchor Mary Beth Dickson are coming together to bring you a very special show from Riverfront Park about the latest flood relief in our area.
BILLINGS, MT
Stockman Bank establishes Montana relief fund

(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
BILLINGS, MT
Firefighters could soon be able to complete their training at age 17

Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill that would allow 17-year-olds to complete interior fire training with live burns has passed through the PA House of Representatives in a unanimous vote. The bill is looking to turn around the significant decreases in the number of volunteer firefighters. According to FEMA, nearly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Forest Service says proposed Bitterroot Front Project project necessary to reduce fire danger ￼

FLORENCE — The Forest Service is moving ahead with plans for a logging and forest management project encompassing 144,000 acres in Montana’s Bitterroot National Forest. Billed by the Forest Service as a “fuels reduction, vegetation management, and forest health improvement” effort, the Bitterroot Front Project will focus on national forest west of the Bitterroot River along the face of the Bitterroot Mountains, from northwest of Florence and south to Conner and Trapper Creek.
FLORENCE, MT
In Wyoming last year, US parks got 8.6M visitors

CHEYENNE (WNE) — National parks in Wyoming last year garnered 8.59 million visitors, who spent some $1.14 billion in the state, the National Park Service has reported. Such tourist spending rose from $859 million in 2020, which itself was a decline from $924 million the previous year. A new...
WYOMING STATE
Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
MONTANA STATE
10 things to do with your family in Montana

BIG SKY COUNTRY — On paper, Montana is ideally structured for family vacations. It's in the top five U.S. states for size and in the bottom five for population density, meaning there's a vast amount of space to explore. It also boasts eight national parks and 55 state parks, most notably Glacier National Park and three of Yellowstone National Park's five gates.
MONTANA STATE
These Are All Over Montana, So What’s The Problem?

I have come to the conclusion that there is perhaps some confusion in the state of Montana. I have noticed this a lot more lately, and maybe it's because I am getting older, crabbier, and perhaps a little more irritable. OR maybe it's because I am following the law and don't drive like I have my head in the clouds.
MONTANA STATE

