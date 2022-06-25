Metro Police investigating fatal shooting on Charlotte Avenue

Investigations are underway following a fatal shooting at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 40th Avenue North Friday night.

Metro Nashville Police report that Miles Benjamin Slay, 24, was shot at the scene and administered aid by a witness until an ambulance arrived. He died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The multiple shots fired at Slay came from the passenger side of an SUV that sped away down 39th Avenue North after the shooting.

No information about the cause of the shooting has been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.