Ocala, FL

Ocala police seeking help identifying two Ulta theft suspects

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two women who are suspected of stealing multiple items from...

One man arrested for a shooting at a family cookout in Levy County

One man has been arrested for a shooting that happened over the weekend at a family cookout at the University Oaks subdivision in Levy County. Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Lieutenant, Scott Tummond, says a man arrived at the Gainesville Hospital emergency room, suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, June 26th.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Ocala Police Department reminding motorcyclists to ride S.M.A.R.T.

Due to a rise in motorcycle crashes throughout the city, the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for motorcyclists and drivers. This year, over 40 motorcycle crashes have occurred in Ocala, and four of those motorcyclists lost their lives. The police department is reminding all motorcyclists to ride S.M.A.R.T.:
OCALA, FL
MCSO deputy recognized for going ‘above and beyond’ to help resident

A local resident recently reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to recognize a deputy who went above and beyond to help him. On Friday, June 17, the male resident was exploring in the Ocala National Forest, near the Pinecastle Bombing Range. When he went to leave the area, his vehicle became stuck on a sugar sand road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Teen charged with snatching gold chains off man’s neck in broad daylight

A Leesburg teenager was arrested for allegedly for allegedly grabbing several religious-themed gold chains valued at $8,000 off a man’s neck while passing him on Picciola Road. The 17-year-old was charged with robbery by sudden snatching after the incident, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim told...
LEESBURG, FL
Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries

A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement. Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Woman shot Saturday morning in Alachua County near block party

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's says a 28-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning in the Holly Hills area of SW 169th Drive and SW 170th Street. Deputies were in the area for a large block party, the Sheriff's Office says, and then they responded to a report of a person being shot. They say the shooting happened around 1:20 AM Saturday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Man with disabled vet license plate jailed in road rage incident in The Villages

A man with a disabled veteran license plate was jailed in a road rage incident in The Villages. Nicholas Webster Taylor, 37, who lives at the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes on County Road, 466, was arrested Friday night on charges of battery following an alleged attack on a 70-year-old man driving a gray transit van in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and San Marino Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
82-year-old Villager to lose driver’s license in DUI arrest after leaving Tierra Del Sol

An 82-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of an arrest on a drunk driving charge last year after leaving Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill. Larry Van Parsons of the Village of Caroline was apparently heading home shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 20 when he had trouble with the entrance gate at Canal Street and Stillwater Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived, Parsons’ blue Toyota was parked at the gate with its hazard lights flashing. The deputy tried to speak with Parsons, who had trouble with his windows. He ultimately rolled down the vehicle’s rear passenger window to speak to the deputy. Parsons said he was “on his way home from Tierra Del Sol where he had a few drinks before heading home,” the report said. He said he’d consumed two “Ultra lite beers.” He told the deputy he suffers from heart issues and high blood pressure. Parsons struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .139 and .142 blood alcohol content.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Firefighters rescue two people trapped in a wrecked truck in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the City of Archer Tuesday morning. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on State Road 45. Two vehicles collided causing heavy damage to both. Two people were trapped inside...
ARCHER, FL
Leesburg man sentenced to prison in apparent road rage shooting

A Leesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday on two counts of attempted murder in an apparent road rage incident. Robert Charles Moton, 28, also entered a plea of no contest to the offense of possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to an additional five years in prison. He was given three days credit for time served.
LEESBURG, FL
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL

