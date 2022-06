Jon Jones’ Heavyweight debut may finally be on the horizon. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin vacated his title in early 2020 after a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes (watch highlights). Since then, Jones has been bulking up for what has been a long-anticipated run at Heavyweight. There have been discussions for a potential mega-fight with the current champion, Francis Ngannou, in the meantime, but disagreements on the payouts for both parties led to nothing coming together.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO