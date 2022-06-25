10 Movies That Did Wonders With a Budget of Under $1 Million

"Age is just a number" goes the popular adage, one we usually adopt once birthdays start arriving with a feeling of dread instead of excitement. But in our detail-oriented pop-culture universe, the ages of our favorite characters can be much more than that, often becoming a problem for writers to solve or a continuity lapse for fan bases to obsess over. Why does Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi still look decades younger than his Alec Guinness counterpart, even though McGregor's recent Star Wars show is set just a handful of years before A New Hope? Are we really supposed to just buy that Saul Goodman and Mike Ehrmantraut are younger in Better Call Saul than they were in Breaking Bad? Just how long are we going to pretend that those Stranger Things kids look young enough to be high-schoolers? And, ultimately, as viewers, is it fair play to even ask these questions?

