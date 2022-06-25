ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avengers Assemble For New Anthology Marvel and Taschen

By Tamera Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the realm of pop culture Marvel has an Infinity Gauntlet-sized hand in the game, and with the accessibility of Disney+'s MCU collection all in one place, it only makes sense to do the same for the original comics. Fortunately, Variety reports, Marvel has teamed up with the TASCHEN publishing company...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Kurt Busiek
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jack Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Avengers Assemble#Disney#Marvel Comics Libary#Wandavision#Wasp
