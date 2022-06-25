ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Albany receives Main Street America accreditation

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

ALBANY — The city of Albany has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Albany first became accredited in 2019 as an affiliate Main Street America member. However, in 2020, city staff completed requirements to move up a tier to a Classic Georgia Main Street, which has now been renewed for 2021. All Classic Main Street Programs are designated annually by the state of Georgia and nationally accredited by the National Main Street Center.

As part of the annual accreditation process, all Classic Main Street communities are required to meet the 10 standards for accreditation. These standards place an emphasis on historic preservation education as well as economic development, lending itself to an active and vibrant downtown.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize those programs’ commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

The city of Albany’s performance is annually evaluated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs — Office of Downtown Development & Georgia Main Streets, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.

On top of the Main Street Accreditation, Albany’s downtown manager, Lequrica Gaskins, also earned the Main Street America Revitalization Professional credential, which is the highest credential currently available through the Main Street America Institute.

“Your accomplishment marks an important milestone in your professional development journey and reflects your commitment to taking your leadership and commercial district management skills to the next level,” National Main Street Center President/CEO Patrice Frey said in an email to Gaskins. “The courses you completed over the past two years illustrate your mastery of leadership development, community transformation, and your ability to apply that knowledge directly to your work.”

