Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Parks Commission Supports Mural at Tucker Park

By Brittany Polito
iBerkshires.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tucker Park is staged to receive a mural with a powerful message. The Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the location for a piece of art from the Westside Mural Project, which was kicked off in May to re-imagine the neighborhood as a canvas with neighbors as the...

www.iberkshires.com

