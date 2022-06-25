ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Beacon Theatre for 4 shows Nov. 18-19 | How to get tickets

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pop culture icon and groundbreaking standup comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Beacon Theatre on Nov. 18 and 19, 2022, and the show is a must-see for “Seinfeld” fans in New York City and...

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
54K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
 https://www.silive.com

