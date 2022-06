A Lincoln Park mansion that traded for $4.2 million two years ago has sold for $5.9 million, underscoring the strength of Chicago’s pandemic-era luxury market. The 9,000-square-foot home at 1919 N. Dayton Street, custom built in 2011 for Stephen Bonner, the former CEO of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and his wife, has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to Zillow and Jeff Lowe of Compass, who represented both sides of the sale. The Bonners sold the home, on a double lot with outdoor space, a four-car heated garage and an elevator, in May of 2020 after asking $8 million for it in 2019.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO