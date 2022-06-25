Dan Pemble of Scranton

Lyle Neil Stork, age 60, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home north of Glidden. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Music for the Mass will be by the St. Elizabeth Seton Choir with Mary Ross as Organist. Lector for the Mass will be Blake Stork. Gift bearers will be Kaitlin Metzger, Josh Greiner, Brody Greiner, Haley Stork and Jon Benson. Eucharistic Minister will be Lori Danner. Casket bearers will be nephews: Blake Stork, Darrin Stork, Blair Danner, Brady Danner, Mitchell Borkowski, Noah Borkowski, Grant Borkowski, and Justin Winnett. Burial will be at the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden.
