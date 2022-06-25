ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, IA

Dan Pemble of Scranton

By Lance Coon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Pemble, age 87, of Scranton, IA, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Journey Senior Services in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Scranton with Rev. Angelo Luis officiating. Burial...

Catherine Zimmer of Carroll

Catherine Zimmer, age 93, of Carroll, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Regency Park Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and Keziah Janssen. Lector will be Bill Eich. Gift Bearers will be Amanda Zimmer and Chris Zimmer. Eucharistic Minister will be Tom Simons. Casket Bearers will be Tom Simons, Stan Kerkhoff, Gerald Hahn, Bill Eich, Pat Renze and Dr. Alicia Olson. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Vail. The Carroll Catholic Daughters of the Americas will form an honor guard for the funeral mass.
CARROLL, IA
Lyle Stork of Glidden

Lyle Neil Stork, age 60, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home north of Glidden. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Music for the Mass will be by the St. Elizabeth Seton Choir with Mary Ross as Organist. Lector for the Mass will be Blake Stork. Gift bearers will be Kaitlin Metzger, Josh Greiner, Brody Greiner, Haley Stork and Jon Benson. Eucharistic Minister will be Lori Danner. Casket bearers will be nephews: Blake Stork, Darrin Stork, Blair Danner, Brady Danner, Mitchell Borkowski, Noah Borkowski, Grant Borkowski, and Justin Winnett. Burial will be at the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden.
GLIDDEN, IA
Carroll Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance In Downtown Jefferson Saturday

A Carroll man face charges in Greene County District Court after causing a disturbance in downtown Jefferson Saturday evening. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Way and Vine Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report to the dispatch center of a subject harassing people in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Anthony Lee Kies. Authorities say Kies refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he was taken into custody. Kies was booked into the Greene County Law Enforcement Center on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors.
JEFFERSON, IA
St. Anthony Invites Community To Wednesday’s Farewell Reception For Retiring President And CEO, Ed Smith

St. Anthony Regional Hospital staff is inviting the public to join them in saying goodbye to President and CEO Ed Smith as he prepares for his upcoming retirement. The hospital is hosting a come-and-go reception for Smith from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) in the hospital atrium. Smith joined St. Anthony Regional Hospital in 1988 as vice president and chief financial officer. Under Smith tenure, St. Anthony experienced tremendous growth, including the St. Anthony clinic expansion, Rehab Services remodel, the addition of Garden View Assisted Living and the construction of the St. Anthony Cancer Center. Smith was also active in the local community, serving as City of Carroll mayor from 2000 to 2006 and on the Carroll Area Development Corporation and New Hope boards. Again, the reception for Smith is from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the hospital atrium. Refreshments will be served during the event.
CARROLL, IA
Breda American Legion’s Annual Independence Day Celebration Doubles As Post #607’s Centennial

The Breda American Legion is celebrating more than our nation’s independence this Fourth of July weekend as they mark 100 years of serving and supporting area veterans, veteran families, and local communities. Bob Fasbender, a longtime Post #607 member, says their organization was chartered on March 2, 1922 and has grown into one of the most active posts in western Iowa.
BREDA, IA
Teen Cited Following Two-Vehicle Collision Friday Evening In Carroll

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening in Carroll. Officers with the Carroll Police Department were dispatched at approximately 7:38 p.m. to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Court and 2nd Streets. Their initial investigation determined a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a 17-year-old male driver from Arcadia, was traveling eastbound on 2nd. At the same time, a 2015 Chrysler 200C, driven by a 16-year-old female from Lidderdale, was traveling southbound on Court and failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle. The Chrysler collided with the driver’s side of the Pontiac, resulting in disabling damage to both cars. The female driver was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on right and driving with a revoked license.
CARROLL, IA
Animal Rescue Of Carroll Annual Drive-Through Dinner Is Monday Night

Animal Rescue of Carroll is having their annual drive-through dinner on Monday at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll. Karen Schouten with Animal Rescue of Carroll, says the event is open to the public, and she adds they will be providing a unique summertime menu. The event takes place at...
CARROLL, IA
A Woman Has Been Arrested In Storm Lake For Burglary And Assault

The Storm Lake Police Department has arrested an individual on warrants that stemmed from an incident on Sunday. According to authorities, 20-year-old Luz Elena Barron was taken into custody at approximately 10:35 a.m. at Citizens Community Credit Union. The warrants stem from an incident that happened Sunday evening at approximately 4:49 p.m. Law enforcement say Barron allegedly assaulted her estranged boyfriend outside his home in the 700 block of Hudson Street. She reportedly entered the residence and attempted to assault the victim until the family intervened. Officials say she fled the scene before officers arrived. On Tuesday morning, Barron was arrested by officers and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on two charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. Barron is being held on a $10,000 bond.
STORM LAKE, IA
North Main Street Patching Project In Carroll Begins Monday Morning

Carroll city officials are reminding drivers that several blocks of North Main Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic beginning this (Monday) morning for the start of road construction. Crews from Ten Point Construction will be working on Main from 14th Street northwards. The bulk of the project is focused on full-depth patching along this segment of the roadway. The 18th Street intersection will be kept open as much as possible, but officials are advising motorists to be aware of the potential for delays through mid- to late-July.
CARROLL, IA
Calhoun County Road Department Closed A Section Of Ogden Avenue Until Wednesday

The Calhoun County Road Department is closing a section of Ogden Avenue outside of Rockwell City. The construction will run nearly a mile between 300th street and 310th street. Construction began this (Monday) morning and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 29. Motorists will have to find a different route while construction is taking place. Individuals wanting more information can contact the Calhoun County Road Department at 712-297-8322.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
CCSD Board Of Education Approves Addition Of Entry-Level Drive Training For New Bus Drivers

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education met this (Monday) afternoon for a special meeting regarding end-of-year billing and other topics. One of the main topics the board reviewed was the addition of entry-level driver training. Transportation Director Jeff Cullen says back in February, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) introduced new rules regarding new bus drivers.
CARROLL, IA
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Launching Taskforce Aimed At Addressing Concerns In Downtown

The Carroll Chamber of Commerce is beginning to create a task force to address growing concerns regarding economic viability in the community’s downtown shopping district and beyond. The former JCPenney building on the corner of 5th and Adams Streets has been vacant for nearly two years. With the recent announcement that Uptown Sporting Goods will close its doors in the coming weeks, Chamber Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says they are actively assembling a team to address the empty storefronts.
CARROLL, IA
The CCSD Board Of Education Will Have A Special Meeting On Monday

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education will convene for a special meeting on Monday. Topics on the board’s agenda include approving end-of-year billing, personnel report, considering the addition of entry-level driver training, and more. The meeting beings at noon at Adams Elementary in the board meeting room, and the meeting will be live-streamed over zoom. A link to the full agenda and the meeting link can be found included with this story on our website.
CARROLL, IA

