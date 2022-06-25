Dan Pemble of Scranton

St. Anthony Regional Hospital staff is inviting the public to join them in saying goodbye to President and CEO Ed Smith as he prepares for his upcoming retirement. The hospital is hosting a come-and-go reception for Smith from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) in the hospital atrium. Smith joined St. Anthony Regional Hospital in 1988 as vice president and chief financial officer. Under Smith tenure, St. Anthony experienced tremendous growth, including the St. Anthony clinic expansion, Rehab Services remodel, the addition of Garden View Assisted Living and the construction of the St. Anthony Cancer Center. Smith was also active in the local community, serving as City of Carroll mayor from 2000 to 2006 and on the Carroll Area Development Corporation and New Hope boards. Again, the reception for Smith is from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the hospital atrium. Refreshments will be served during the event.

CARROLL, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO