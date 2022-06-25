Backstage Update on Plans for Next ROH Event

– Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax following his recent WWE exit. During the appearance, Ryckert revealed that he went to AEW Dynamite shows while he was still working in WWE. According to Ryckert, he wore a luchador mask while he was in the crowd, so he stayed in disguise and no one would find out he was there. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO