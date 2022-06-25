Backstage Update on Plans for Next ROH Event

– As previously reported, Jon Moxley cut an impassioned promo after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door went off the air. In the main event, Moxley beat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Moxley also reportedly mentioned during the promo that he was “probably concussed” following the matchup. However, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not the case.
– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke did not appear on last night’s edition of Raw. According to a tweet she shared earlier today, Brooke revealed that she missed last night’s show after being in a recent car accident this past week. Brooke says she’s doing well and will be back soon. She wrote the following:
– John Cena returned to WWE Raw last night, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut. Following the show, Becky Lynch commented on Cena’s return via Twitter, which you can see below. Becky Lynch wrote, “Good to see you @JohnCena. I thought I told you three years...
– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared more details about the contract he was offered by AEW and company President Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt Angle on the offer he...
– Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax following his recent WWE exit. During the appearance, Ryckert revealed that he went to AEW Dynamite shows while he was still working in WWE. According to Ryckert, he wore a luchador mask while he was in the crowd, so he stayed in disguise and no one would find out he was there. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Abilene, Texas featuring Drew McIntyre in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below per Wrestling-Bodyslam, along with some highlights:. * Madcap Moss defeated Angel. * Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch.
Jon Moxley spoke to the audience following the end of last night’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley, who defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show to win the interim AEW World Championship, addressed the crowd in attendance last night after the cameras stopped rolling according to Wrestling Inc.
– In the main event for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch won a five-woman Elimination Match to earn a slot in the women’s Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s event. After Monday Night Raw went off the air, Becky Lynch cut a promo on how last night is part of her comeback story. Below are some highlights and a video of the off-air promo:
Ring of Honor, under Tony Khan, has announced its next PPV, with Death Before Dishonor happening next month. The event happens on July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Tickets officially go on sale next Friday, July 8, at 10 AM ET. Those advertised include Samoa Joe, FTR,...
– As previously reported, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE setting up a match against Roman Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam. The State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Boston’s TD Garden are now advertising for that Lesnar will be appearing at the two editions of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2022 on July 30.
Eric Bischoff is a big fan of Kevin Owens, and he recently talked about how he thinks Owens will become an even bigger star than he currently is. Bischoff talked about Owens on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
The rating for this week’s episode of Raw held even with last week as viewership slipped slightly. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.951 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and down 1.8% from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 1.986 million viewers.
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation have been named as title sponsors of KultureBall 2022. KultureBALL is an event organized by KultureCity where celebrities and philanthropists join together to promote acceptance, sensory inclusion, and raise funds for programs to benefit individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities, such as PTSD, autism, dementia, and Down Syndrome. Here’s the full press release:
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Shayna Baszler discussed her run in NXT, why she thinks the women’s locker room was the best ever in women’s wrestling, and much more. You can read her comments below. Shayna Baszler on her run in NXT...
Fightful reports that during the post-show media scrum following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about when he contacted Claudio Castagnoli about joining the company after his WWE exit. Khan said that he contacted Claudio, who debuted last night and has signed with AEW, before he knew Bryan Danielson would be unable to make the show.
John Cena is making his return on Raw tonight and Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Steve Austin have paid tribute to him in new videos. You can see videos from the four that were posted to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode below. Cena is set to speak...
NJPW President Takami Ohbari recently told Tokyo Sports (h/t WrestlingInc) that he is open to another AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show. “There are still fighters and cards I would like to see,” he said. “I would like to see a continuation of this event.”. He added that...
Sting is the latest person to give an answer on who would be on his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling. The AEW star and wrestling legend spoke with The Schmo for a new interview after his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and was asked about who he would place. The Icon noted that he would not be putting himself on the list and instead named four others.
– AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter today that last Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event brought in $6 million from both ticket sales and pay-per-view buys. That’s based on about $1 million from the ticket sales, and another $5 million from PPV sales. AEW President Tony Khan just announced the following:
– In the Blood & Guts Match tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston will be teaming with an old rival in newly signed AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli made his AEW debut last Sunday at Forbidden Door, serving as Bryan Danielson’s replacement against Zack Sabre Jr. Castagnoli will again serve as Danielson’s replacement for Blood & Guts, meaning he and Eddie Kingston will have to team with each other. Kingston addressed the issue while speaking to MLive this week. Below are some highlights:
