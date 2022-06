Tomorrow the Knox County Commission has this Resolution on the Agenda for the June meeting. If passed it will create a Mineral Services “Fee” aka Tax. Commissioner John Schoonmaker calls it a fee, because he doesn’t want to call it a tax. With 11 members on Commission, 9 of them Republicans. They do not want to be accused of creating a tax. Anytime the government takes money from people or businesses it is a tax, in my humble opinion, feel free to make it your own.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO