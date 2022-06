There is yet another proposal for the reuse of the former headquarters of the Optimist International organization. With an initial proposal by developer Covington in 2014 recommending significant alterations to the exterior of the buildings and a 14-story, 200-unit apartment complex constructed on top, which fizzled following the project’s inability to receive support for tax abatement. In 2015, Koman proposed another 14-story addition that would add over 300 units to the low-productivity CWE corner, though this project (which sought TIF funding rather than abatement) also failed to garner traction. Plans for the building stalled until 2021, when infamous developer Lux Living took the reins and proposed a new 7.5-story, 150-unit building that would completely replace the existing structure.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO