Montana State

Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Supreme Court overturned its landmark...

Governor expected to tank tax rebate plan for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson appears on track to veto a plan that would have given Missouri taxpayers election-time rebates of up to $500. The move, which could be announced Friday, was anticipated after the Republican chief executive expressed skepticism in May about the hastily crafted proposal. His...
MISSOURI STATE
Summer camp teaches cyber security

MISSOULA, Mont. - The weather is finally warming up and summer break is here, along with the return of summer camps. One camp series in Montana is working to help fill a national need in addressing cyber security.
MONTANA STATE
MoDOT sought funding for safety equipment at Amtrak crash site

Months before Monday's fatal train derailment, the Missouri Department of Transportation unsuccessfully asked state lawmakers to increase funding for safety improvements to rail crossings including the crash location, an agency document shows. In a January action plan draft submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, MoDOT marked "revise state legislation to...
MENDON, MO

