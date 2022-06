A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. In an interview aired Monday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio spoke with Spectrum News 13 Orlando about his race against U.S. Rep. Val Demings and his issues with the Biden administration’s handling of U.S. oil production, among other things.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO