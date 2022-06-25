ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans." Republicans have...

