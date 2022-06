An Elkton man is charged with assault in the first degree for an alleged attack with a metal pipe from earlier this month in Christian County. The warrant obtained by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and served by Elkton Police alleges 47-year old Stacy Botts of Elkton went to the victim’s home on June 16 and attacked him with a metal pipe, causing a large laceration to his head, splitting his ear and injuring his ribs.

