3 wounded, suspect arrested in Illinois warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — (AP) — Three people were wounded and one person was arrested following a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

Further details about the shooting and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

