A man and child escaped unharmed from a vehicle that veered off a Wausau road and into a creek before starting on fire, officials said. Police and rescue crews were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Golf Club Road, just off Sixth Street and north of Horseshoe Spring Road for a report of a crash. Witnesses reported hearing a child screaming before the fire erupted, according to emergency scanner traffic.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO