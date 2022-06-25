ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa court ruling upholds waiting period for abortions, restrictions take effect next month

By 6 News staff reports
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - In Iowa, new abortion restrictions will be taking effect next month after a recent court...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 5

Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

Can't help but continue to CONTROL Women because they fear Women caused by a desperate Need for Women. And as usual, Women ' the weaker sex' are left to do all the work. We are the Multitaskers and Woman Rise.

Reply
6
Misty Wolkye
3d ago

without the help of men women wouldnt have kids. it shouldnt be just a woman say to have an abortion it needs to be agreed with by the male partner as well.

Reply(1)
2
