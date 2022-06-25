Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

(The Center Square) – The state of New York has been under a statewide 'disaster emergency' due to gun violence for more than a year, expanding the authority of the governor's office. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the initial declaration on July 6, 2021, making the Empire State the...
(The Center Square) - Washington State Democrats will call for four Lower Snake River dams to be removed as part of their campaign platform in 2022 elections and beyond. The 534-75 vote at the bi-annual convention last weekend in Tacoma favored breaching the dams as one way to boost the salmon population.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Consumer firework sales are set to begin June 28 at 12 p.m. and end on July 5 at 9 p.m. As a reminder, a state license and local permit is required to operate a fireworks stand in Washington. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages those who...
Looking for something to do this holiday weekend? Here's a full list of events happening around the Tri-Cities, Yakima, NE Oregon and more! Don't see your organization's event on this list? Send it to us!. SATURDAY, JULY 2. Pasco. Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Family Bike Ride! 8:00 -...
MISSOULA, Mont. - The weather is finally warming up and summer break is here, along with the return of summer camps. One camp series in Montana is working to help fill a national need in addressing cyber security.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 33-year-old man from Colorado was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. A release from the National Park Service says the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bison charged at the group. NPS said the man's arm was injured and he was transported, by ambulance, to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — State transportation officials closed Interstate 84 Monday between Troutdale and The Dalles in Oregon along the Columbia River for hours Monday because of a crash that resulted in a fire and fuel spill. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the incident at about 7 a.m....
