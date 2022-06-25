Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 33-year-old man from Colorado was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. A release from the National Park Service says the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bison charged at the group. NPS said the man's arm was injured and he was transported, by ambulance, to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO