Mount Vernon fireworks restrictions set to take effect

A sign reminds residents Friday about regulations regarding fireworks in Mount Vernon. Firecrackers, mortars and bottle rockets are not allowed to be set off or sold within city limits. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — New rules on fireworks in the city of Mount Vernon take effect this year.

Those in possession of illegal fireworks, or who light off fireworks outside the designated noon-to-midnight window on July 4, could face a $355 fine per offense.

Any fireworks carried at stands within city limits are legal, but things such as firecrackers, mortars and bottle rockets are not allowed, according to the city website.

The City Council also set a noon-to-midnight window to discourage residents from lighting off fireworks late into the night.

Mount Vernon's annual, city-sponsored fireworks show will carry on as usual at Edgewater Park, starting at about 10 p.m.

New restrictions were in response to a community survey. While many respondents said they like fireworks, others voiced concerns over noise and fire risk.

The City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance in May 2021 to increase the fines for fireworks offenses. However, state law requires cities wait one year before implementing fireworks restrictions.