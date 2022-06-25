ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Hunter Armstrong gets silver in 50m backstroke at worlds, momentarily had gold after winner was disqualified

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlzq4_0gM0xwo300

BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCMH) — Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong and his American teammate Justin Ress had a roller coaster Saturday after the 50m backstroke final at the 2022 FINA World Championships.

Armstrong, 21, from Dover, Ohio finished second in the race behind Ress by two one-hundredths of a second.

Shortly after, Ress was disqualified after a further review of the race showed he touched the wall at the end with his body fully submerged in the water.

Ress’ disqualification meant Armstrong was moved up the medal podium as the gold medalist, and he did walk up the podium to get the gold.

Roughly an hour after the race, Team USA’s appeal was granted by FINA to overturn Ress’ disqualification, reinstating the final order giving Ress gold and Armstrong silver.

Armstrong won four medals at the world championships with both his golds coming in relays (4x100m freestyle, 4x100m mixed medley) to add to his silver in the 50m backstroke and bronze in the 100m backstroke.

