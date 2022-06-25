ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision.

No information was available as to when the roadway might reopen.

Related
KRON4 News

135-acre fire in Novato shuts lane down on US-101

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A lane had shut down on US-101 due to a fire in the area, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. All lanes on the highway later opened. The Marin County Emergency Portal said it was roughly 135 acres in size. As of 7:31 p.m., it was fully contained. No evacuations were […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dead in brush fire that burned west of Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY -- Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday confirmed that one person died in a brush fire that burned 63 acres west of Petaluma.The incident, named the Roblar Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 near the intersection of Roblar Road and Valley Ford Road in the town of Bloomfield.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Monday evening that a person had died in the fire. No additional details were provided.According to initial reports, the fire was already 15-20 acre and is being driven by winds in the area.The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account confirmed that its units were...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Would-be Pleasanton carjacking victim opens fire on thieves

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A would-be carjacking victim fought back against two thieves who attempted to steal his vehicle in Pleasanton just before dawn Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. in the Canyon Meadows neighborhood. According to the Pleasanton Police Department, the victim saw a stranger inside his vehicle and a second […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

BART delayed on Berryessa line due to police activity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing a 10-minute delay on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton and Berryessa directions due to police activity, according to a tweet from SFBARTalert. Earlier on Monday, BART was experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity at the Concord Station. Bay City […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for having more than 500 pounds of fireworks

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Monday for possessing more than 500 pounds of fireworks. Detectives found the fireworks, which police called “illegal and dangerous,” at the Santa Rosa home of 31-year-old Jaime Antonio Moreno. Moreno was known to be selling the illegal fireworks throughout Sonoma County, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Coroner releases names of 3 people killed in train collision

(BCN) — The names of three people killed in a train collision Sunday in unincorporated Contra Costa County were released Monday by the county coroner’s office. KRON On is streaming news live now Dixon residents Julia Mondragon, 41, and Maria Nieves, 72, were killed along with 51-year-old Brentwood resident Mercedes Regalado. An Amtrak train hit […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Novato man arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism

(BCN) — A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of arson and vandalism in Novato, police said Monday. Conn Michael Prescott, 61, of Emerald Lake Hills, was arrested after police discovered a series of fires in a business on Roblar Drive around 5:44 a.m. Novato fire investigators determined that the fires were intentionally set. During […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

SF man stabbed in Tenderloin, in critical condition

(BCN) — A 31-year-old man was stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Saturday, leaving him in life-threatening condition, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth and Turk streets. The suspect fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, according to police. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for stealing personal items from Livermore gym

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The Livermore Police Department arrested a man for stealing people’s personal items at a gym, it announced on Monday. LPD did not identify the suspect, but said it was a 42-year-old man from San Jose. Police were first made aware of the situation on June 14, when they were called to […]
LIVERMORE, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Bicyclist Killed On Highway 1

Alameda County has lifted its recent, short-lived, re-upped mask mandate, citing a decline in COVID cases. Not sure anyone listened, but the Bay Area's only large-scale mask mandate has again been lifted. [Daily Californian]. A bicyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on Highway 1, near the town of San Gregorio in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
