Nebraska State

New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. Deeply held beliefs on both sides...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 89

Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

Vasectomies are reversible. What about legislation that 18 year old....men ...be given a vasectomy. Reversible when they are mature and have some purposeful direction in life then the LAW will ' allow ' for a reversal.

Reply(37)
32
Danelle Enriquez
3d ago

Here's a thought why don't you mind your own business. All these men commenting. How many of you have gave birth? Or ended up pregnant by man that wants nothing to with it huh.

Reply(9)
20
Jim Daleske
3d ago

a bunch of mostly men telling women what to do with their bodies. guess what it won't stop abortions from happening!! just made it less safe from having one.

Reply(1)
11
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Planned Parenthood clinics prepare for patients from states with abortion bans

Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa are preparing to help patients who may travel from states where abortion is now illegal. Following Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling, abortions are no longer legal in several Midwestern states. North Dakota and South Dakota have trigger laws which ban abortion within the next month. Wisconsin immediately halted abortions, with […] The post Iowa Planned Parenthood clinics prepare for patients from states with abortion bans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme Court...
KCCI.com

Taking a look at abortion statistics in Iowa

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, KCCI wanted to know how many people in Iowa receive abortions each year. The Iowa Department of Public Health keeps a detailed record of the demographics of women who have received abortions in our state. The most recent published record shows abortion data from 2020.
kscj.com

PLANNED PARENTHOOD TO STAY OPEN IN IOWA

PLANNED PARENTHOOD FACILITIES IN IOWA WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER ABORTION AND OTHER SERVICES IN THE WAKE OF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ACTION THAT OVERTURNED THE ROE V WADE RIGHT TO ABORTION RULING. PP3 OC…DOORS REMAIN OPEN. :06. THAT’S SARAH STOESZ (STAYCE). SHE’S PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH...
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
ourquadcities.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way. A 2018 ruling...
Radio Iowa

Senator Grassley comments on potential for other U.S. Supreme Court cases

Some demonstrators at weekend Iowa rallies expressed concern issues like same-sex marriage or contraception might be next to be revisited by the U.S. Supreme Court, after last week’s rulings on guns and abortion. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley doubts such issues would be reconsidered by the high court. “They’re not...
bleedingheartland.com

How far can Iowa Republicans go to ban abortion?

The worst-case scenario for bodily autonomy in Iowa played out over the past ten days. First, the Iowa Supreme Court on June 17 overturned its own 2018 precedent that established a fundamental right to abortion, protected by the state constitution. Then, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that established a federal constitutional right to an abortion, and the related Casey decision of 1992.
NebraskaTV

SCOTUS abortion decision fuels Nebraska Democratic Party voting push

LINCOLN, Neb. — As a protest ensued in front of Lincoln's City Government buildings on Friday, the Nebraska Democratic Party was hard at work across town, collecting donations and handing out lawn signs. "We really wanted to meet this moment with action," said Jane Kleeb, NDP Chair. "We knew...
kolomkobir.com

Your Views: Wildlife conservation, abortion and politics | Local News

Significant wildlife conservation bill could benefit IowaThe US House of Representatives has voted to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a bill to prevent wildlife extinction by funding locally-led conservation efforts. If it becomes law, Iowa will receive around $13.4 million annually to help 405 species of concern, including the Regal Fritillary and Monarch butterflies, the Wood Turtle and the Ornate Box Turtle, the Horned Lark, and the Indiana Bat.
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
KCCI.com

Anti-abortion supporters rally at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday morning, a group of anti-abortion Iowans gathered on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol, praying for lawmakers to pass stricter abortion laws after theU.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. "We are here to provide support for the Supreme Court as they...
WHO 13

High prices slash gasoline use in Iowa by 7%

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the rising gas prices and inflation we’ve seen it’s caused Iowans to put the brakes on driving so much. According to the firm Quote Wizard, fuel consumption is down in Iowa by 7% since last October. Iowans are now using 3.3 million gallons of gas a day. The drop in […]
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
