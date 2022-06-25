ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Block out at Pikes Peak after blowing 1,400-bhp Porsche engine

Cover picture for the articleKen Block and his 1,400-bhp Porsche are out of this year's Pikes Peak competition. Block blew the engine, and a short video posted to his Facebook page shows off the extensive damage. This ended his chances of qualifying for Sunday's event. Block went into more detail about the damage...

motor1.com

Red Bull reveals Newey-designed £5 million hypercar

As part of an ambitious project revealed at the team’s Milton Keynes factory on Tuesday, the car has been created by the F1 team’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey. The two-seat hypercar, developed for track use, will have a strictly limited run of 50 and has been designed for ultimate performance.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

UK: Skoda turns facelifted Karoq into rapid response vehicle

Skoda has added the updated Karoq SUV to its ‘blue light’ fleet, allowing emergency services to order the vehicle as a rapid response car. It joins other models including the Octavia and Kodiaq in Skoda’s range of converted vehicles for use by the police, fire brigade and ambulance service.
HEALTH SERVICES

