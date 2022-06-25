ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The 10 moments which have defined Ghost’s spooktacular career (so far)

By Nick Edgeworth
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Formed in 2006 as the brainchild of Swedish musician Tobias Forge, Ghost’s deft combination of satanic imagery, infectious riffs and theatrical performances have earned them a huge fanbase across the world.

As legacy bands begin to call it a day and the music industry begins to crack under the strain from streaming’s diminishing returns, Ghost’s magic formula has helped them succeed where many bands have failed.

Naysayers may gnash their teeth at the idea of calling these spooky ABBA-alikes a metal band, but their journey to this point in time has been an eventful one. Time and time again, Forge and his Nameless Ghouls have stepped up their game, and it's only a matter of time before their next move earns them a seat at the big table.

Here, then, are 10 sensational moments which have shaped Ghost’s career.

Papa Emeritus I steps onstage (2010)

It doesn’t harm a band’s chances of getting noticed if they have a memorable image. Indeed, Forge clearly started as he meant to go on, and got people talking about his band before they’d even played a note at their debut show at the 2010 Hammer of Doom Festival in Würzburg, Germany.

Appearing onstage as the undead anti-Pope Papa Emeritus I, Tobias – wielding a smoking thurible – was decked out in vivid papal robes adorned with inverted crucifixes, while his band wore dark cowls and black masks. The sermon had officially begun.

While their groovy paeans to the Dark Lord may not have been to everybody’s taste, those in the thrall of this Luciferian circus were already hooked for life.

Papa I hands over the mitre (2012)

As the Opus Eponymous album cycle drew to a close, Ghost stopped off for a hometown show at Linköping’s Cupolen on December 15, 2012 to play their debut release in full.

Much to everyone’s surprise, as the last notes of Genesis still rang over the speakers, Papa crossed the stage to hand the microphone to another Satanic Pope. Standing proudly with a grand staff topped by the band’s ‘Grucifix’ logo, this was the figure we would soon know as Papa Emeritus II.

Younger, sleeker and more menacing than his wizened predecessor, Papa II made his debut with a new song, Secular Haze . It would be the lead single from their second album Infestissumam – their first for a major – which was officially announced five days later.

Infestissumam and Ghuleh/Zombie Queen (2013)

Generally considered the most divisive moment in Ghost’s otherwise immaculate back catalogue, sophomore effort Infestissumam ’s experimental leanings and tonal shifts raised some eyebrows after the uncluttered finesse of Eponymous .

When the band took the brakes off and channeled their full theatrical credentials on two-parter Ghuleh/Zombie Queen , however, it hinted at a future of ridiculous bombast at its best. Beginning as a mournful ode to a lost lover, the song’s majestic 180 into an uptempo Hammond organ break gave us all a seven-minute taste of the choral flourishes and tongue-in-cheek fun that Ghost would make their staple on future albums.

With major label backing, Ghost ceased to be an underground curio. Headlining their own 22-date US tour, as well as topping the bill on the UK’s Jägermeister Tour with Gallic-bred heavyweights Gojira as support, 2013 would be the year Ghost started their transition from a cult concern to genuine metal mainstays.

The Dave Grohl EP (2013)

Even after four years of success, metal purists continued blow a fuse and question Ghost’s credentials, cruelly lambasting their softer-edged sound as nothing more than spooky Scooby Doo music.

Other, lesser bands may have bowed to pressure and perhaps promised interviewers "their heaviest material yet" in the future. But, Ghost are not a band who bend to appease public opinion. Instead, their action was to double down on their accessible sound by returning to their roots.

They teamed up with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl , who produced and appeared on their EP If You Have Ghost , a collection of cover songs by Roky Erickson, ABBA, Depeche Mode and Army of Lovers.

Any other metal band would be raked over the coals for covering Eurovision darlings like ABBA, but their canny decision to diversify their sound would mark the beginning of a journey towards a distinctly broader appeal. It seems that papal infallibility even extends to Papa Emeritus II.

Meliora, the Grammy win and Square Hammer (2015)

2015 album Meliora truly elevated Ghost to the next level, led by a new, and decidedly more limber frontman in the form of Papa III.

Their third album –  named after the Latin term for “the pursuit of something better” – tempered the excesses of Infestissumam while striking a perfect balance between the anthemic and the heavy.

Front and centre of this critically-acclaimed album was lead single Cirice ; this quintessential distillation of the riff-fronted, sinister and sexy edge of Ghost's sound  earned them a slot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and bagged the band a Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

Not a band to rest on their laurels, the Popestar covers EP followed soon after. The first EP ever to top Billboard’s Top Rock Album chart, it saw the band returning to cover artists like Eurythmics and Echo & The Bunnymen, alongside brand new single Square Hammer . Boasting an irresistible chorus and the most danceable riff Ghost had penned to date, Square Hammer was Ghost’s first full-on radio rock banger, and remains a roaring set-closer to this day.

The lawsuit (2017)

Up until this point, notwithstanding a huge degree of speculation and online snooping, Ghost had remained an anonymous proposition behind the front of Papa(s) Emeritus and The Nameless Ghouls.

Sadly, this degree of mystery all but vanished in 2017, as former Ghouls took Tobias to court over unpaid royalties, alleging he was trying to turn the band into a solo project.

With the court papers now confirming the long held suspicion that Tobias had been fronting the band all these years, he responded in typically unapologetic Ghost fashion. An official response stated that the musicians “neither contributed capital investments” and, more scathingly, “all musicians formally and presently engaged in Ghost are considered musicians for hire”.

On a more personal level, the frontman himself stated: “I started it in 2006, and no-one that was ever in the band in 2016 was even on the first record. Call it solo, if you want to, but I call it a project”.

Papa Nihil and the messages from the clergy (2017)

With the Meliora cycle winding down, fans waited with bated breath to see how the band’s story would unfold, and in particular, how much time was left on the clock for the third Papa singing for his supper.

Sure enough, during the final date of the Popestar tour – Gothenburg’s Liseberg on September 30, 2017 – Papa III was unceremoniously dragged offstage as the frail and ancient Papa Nihil stepped up to the microphone and cryptically announced that “the Middle Ages have begun”.

The Ghost camp would later be busy on YouTube with a series of hilariously daft videos exploring the lore and history of The Papas, explaining just who the hell Nihil is, and introducing Sister Imperator, the head of The Clergy governing the church of Ghost.

Knowing how ravenous fans were for news of the next Papa, Tobias caused a minor frenzy when it was revealed to be not Papa IV, but Cardinal Copia , who would front the band. The clear chagrin on the face of Papa Nihil in the video, and the Cardinal’s relaxed indifference to ecclesiastical protocol, showed that this would indeed be a new era for Ghost, as this ‘new’ face graced the covers of music publications across the world.

Prequelle, Miasma and that sax solo (2018)

With an unexpected frontman established (and the ‘previous’ three embalmed on YouTube), Ghost dialled up the groove on fourth album Prequelle . Taking a cue from the Cardinal’s swinging hips, the album includes some of Ghost’s most infectious songs to date, and another contender for most deliciously excessive song from their back catalogue.

The entirely instrumental Miasma builds slowly across its first three minutes, before exploding into a high tempo rollercoaster of guitars, keys, a cheeky nod to Michael Jackson’s Beat It riff and even a blistering saxophone solo by Papa Nihil himself. Gloriously executed and slickly-produced, even without their iconic frontman, Ghost could truly bring it.

The epic track, and everything surrounding it, clearly struck a chord with the metal community, as Prequelle would peak in the Top 5 in nine countries, be nominated for Best Rock Album at both the Grammys and Swedish Grammis, and win Album of the Year from Metal Hammer, Revolver, and Kerrang!.

Four albums in, Ghost continued to confound expectation, and reaped the rewards to prove it.

A Pale Tour Named Death (2018)

Having previously toured the world with five Ghouls, the opulence of Prequelle demanded an equally excessive show. Kicking off at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September 2018, A Pale Tour Named Death showed off the new extended line-up of Nameless Ghouls with the addition of a third guitarist, two new keyboard/backing vocalists and, of course, Papa Nihil on saxophone.

Across 137 performances, Ghost wowed arena crowds with compelling theatrics and daftness in equal measure, with a set full of solo battles, costume changes and, most hilariously, Cardinal Copia arriving onstage on a children’s tricycle, like an infant Rob Halford.

As well as promoting the new album, the tour would allow the band to rub shoulders with heavy metal royalty, as they would accompany Metallica across Europe during the summer of 2019. The signs for their tour invitation were there, as James Hetfield was pictured wearing Ghost t-shirt and filmed jamming the iconic Cirice riff in the band's tuning room.

With touring activity winding down in Mexico City in March 2020, this tour would mark the ‘death’ of Papa Nihil – just after he’d honked his final sax solo, no less – before Copia was surrounded by ghostly nuns, and draped in the finery of Papa Emeritus IV.

Impera (2022)

With the pandemic causing many band’s recording and production schedules to grind to a halt, Ghost didn't get off lightly either; COVID-19 restrictions led to the longest gap in full-length releases during their career.

Good things come to those who wait, however, as Impera saw the band go full OTT stadium rock from the opening title track through to the closing strains of Respite on the Spitalfields .

Where the response to Prequelle had been impressive, Impera’ s reception has been nothing short of stratospheric. Peaking at Number 1 in Austria, Finland, Germany, Spain, Sweden as well as the UK and the US rock charts, Impera would also chart in the top five in a further eight countries and hit Number 2 in US and UK mainstream charts.

With the shackles of the COVID-19 restrictions now (mostly) removed, Ghost have hit the road with Imperatour , playing arenas across the US and Europe, with the latest leg even including Mastodon as support. Ghost truly are reaping the rewards of years of hard work, and only Lucifer knows where they go from here.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles

We all know “Hey Jude” or “Here Comes The Sun,” but what about some of The Beatles’ songs that aren’t as widely celebrated? The track, in particular, that is piquing our interest is the 1967 song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” It’s a scrumptious psychedelic offering and one of the songs off of the critically acclaimed album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Forge
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Dave Grohl
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Heavy Metal#Swedish
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Alice Cooper explains why ‘drugs have disappeared’ in rock

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper has highlighted the importance of being in great shape as a touring musician and explained that drugs can hinder an artist’s ability to perform. Cooper told Rolling Stone Deutschland how much importance he places on his own health while performing. “Part of it is knowing...
CELEBRITIES
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
TV SERIES
InsideHook

Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years

On June 6, 1962, 60 years ago this week, the very nervous, almost-Fab foursome of John, Paul, George and Pete entered EMI’s studios on Abbey Road in the St. John’s neighborhood of London for their first recording session under the recording contract that the already legendary producer George Martin had offered their rather green manager, Brian Epstein, on the label he was then managing, Parlophone, when the pair had met the previous February. But the group — who were tearing up the pub and club circuit in the north of England after a long, grueling stint in Hamburg, Germany, where they’d played eight hours a day, six days a week, honing their craft and becoming one of the tightest and rawest bands in the country — nearly didn’t make the cut during that first session.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
626
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy