MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A victim was riding a bicycle early Sunday evening on Cuba Street when he was shot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said that on Sunday at approximately 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cuba Street in reference to one shot. Officers discovered the victim was on a bicycle when an unknown male and an unknown female in a vehicle drove up and shot him.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO