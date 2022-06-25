One hospitalized in fire at rehabilitation center in Henrico County
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured in a fire at Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Saturday morning on Libbie Avenue in Henrico.
The fire started before 9 a.m. when crews were called to the home. Fire rescue units arrived three minutes after the call, according to authorities. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke billowing from an air conditioning unit attached to the building.
Officials said that rehabilitation center staff had begun putting the fire out with an emergency extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters reportedly evacuated 65 residents from the building. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Once the smoke was contained, occupants were returned to their places inside the building except for where the fire had been.
