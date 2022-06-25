ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

One hospitalized in fire at rehabilitation center in Henrico County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9bCv_0gM0vfY000

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured in a fire at Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Saturday morning on Libbie Avenue in Henrico.

The fire started before 9 a.m. when crews were called to the home. Fire rescue units arrived three minutes after the call, according to authorities. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke billowing from an air conditioning unit attached to the building.

Man hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjEQZ_0gM0vfY000
(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Officials said that rehabilitation center staff had begun putting the fire out with an emergency extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXner_0gM0vfY000
(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Firefighters reportedly evacuated 65 residents from the building. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCOuu_0gM0vfY000
(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Once the smoke was contained, occupants were returned to their places inside the building except for where the fire had been.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield Fire releases new information on firefighter who died during North Carolina water rescue course

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire Department has released new information surrounding the Chesterfield Firefighter/Paramedic, 41-year-old Alicia Monahan, who died while off-duty teaching a swift water rescue training course in the Nantahala River in North Carolina. Monahan was a part of the Clover Hill Fire Station and provided more than 11 years of […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Fire Rescue#Air Conditioning#Glenburnie Rehabilitation#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC12

Goochland County holds active shooter training

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -An active shooter training, otherwise known as Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training, was held at Goochland Middle-High Complex on Sunday. The training was a collaboration between Goochland County Public Schools, the Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue. Over 60 people participated in the active shooter training. People from...
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy