It looks like Paul George is excited with the possibility of John Wall joining the Los Angeles Clippers after the veteran guard’s buyout with the Houston Rockets. Wall has reportedly reached a buyout deal with the Rockets on Monday, agreeing to give back $6.5 million of his $47.4 million deal with the team to make him a free agent. However even before he becomes officially available in the market, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the five-time All-Star plans to sign with the Clippers once he clears waivers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO