Who’s who in New Japan: A beginner’s guide to the NJPW stars on the Forbidden Door card

It goes without saying that Forbidden Door is a big deal. A collaboration between the second-largest pro wrestling promotion in the U.S., All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), the biggest wrestling company in Japan, it’s not the first event of its kind, but it is being done on a scale that isn’t often seen.

Not only is the card loaded with bouts that feature talent from both brands, there are multiple matches in which an AEW wrestler could win a NJPW championship — or vice versa. That means what takes place at the United Center on June 26 could have ripple effects for months down the road, and AEW boss Tony Khan has already stated that he’s thought about how Forbidden Door could become an annual event .

If that happens, it’s possible the top NJPW talents could become household names among the masses in the U.S. But it’s possible, maybe even likely, that Forbidden Door will be the first time (or one of the first times, since some New Japan wrestlers have been on AEW TV leading up to the event) that many American fans are seeing them.

Perhaps even you.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a beginner’s guide to the top NJPW wrestlers who are appearing on the Forbidden Door card. There are many resources out there to learn more about these stars, and tons of videos to watch them in action. But if all you need is a brief overview to get ready for Sunday night, just keep scrolling down, as we’ve got you covered.

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Ace of New Japan, "the Japanese Bret Hart"High Fly Flow (frog splash off the top turnbuckle, to downed or standing opponents), Texas CloverleafNo one has meant more to New Japan over the past two decades, and arguably in the company's entire history. When the promotion fell on hard times in the early 2000s, it was Tanahashi more than anyone else who helped lead it back to prosperity. While the Bret Hart comparisons have been thrown around a lot as of late due to his all-around in-ring excellence, Tanahashi has a more magnetic charisma than the no-nonsense Hitman — it's hard to imagine Hart playing the air guitar, for instance. He's more like the classic ideal of a rock star who just happens to also be an amazing pro wrestler. Tanahashi's list of honors and achievements is almost endless, but among the most notable is that he's held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, formerly NJPW's top title, a record eight times. Now 45, he's entering the twilight of his career, but he can still perform at a high level, and when you hear wrestlers from other promotions talk about what an honor it is to face him, they aren't just blowing smoke.

Jay White

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

: The Catalyst, Switchblade, King SwitchBlade Runner (swinging reverse STO), Kiwi Crusher (outside leghook fisherman driver), a reverse Figure Four that he often names in mocking fashion after whoever he submits with itFor starters, the New Zealand-born White holds the most important title in NJPW, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He just won it at the most recent major New Japan event, Dominion, and won't want to give it up this soon. White is also the current leader of Bullet Club, one of the most influential wrestling stables anywhere in the world since its formation in 2013. Unless you're brand new to pro wrestling, you've seen the shirts, and you know some of its former members; on the current AEW roster alone, they include Adam Cole, Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. But more than anything, White is a star whose best days may still be in front of him. If Hiroshi Tanahashi passed the torch to Kazuchika Okada as the top draw in NJPW, it's quite possibly on its way to the Catalyst — except White is more likely to take it by force.

Kazuchika Okada

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

: The RainmakerRainmaker (wristlock into short-arm lariat), Money Clip (modified seated inverted Anaconda vice); not finishers, but Okada also throws some of the most gorgeous dropkicks of all timeAny discussion of the best wrestlers in the world over the past decade has to include Okada. Though his NJPW career dates back to 2007, it was only once he devised the Rainmaker persona that it accelerated into high gear. He's held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship five times and only recently lost its successor, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, to Jay White. Similar to Hiroshi Tanahashi, Okada is the total package in terms of wrestling prowess, charisma and presentation. But he might have eclipsed the Ace in the eyes of hardcore wrestling fans in terms of the quality and quantity of memorable matches, particularly his classics with Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito, and yes, Tanahashi. At 34, Okada sits comfortably between Tanahashi and White in age and should still be at or near his peak for a few more years. He's also the leader of NJPW's Chaos stable, which technically makes him teammates with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, but Chaos has always been a more loose-knit coalition than some of New Japan's other factions.

Will Ospreay

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

: The Commonwealth KingpinHidden Blade (stylized running back elbow to the back of a kneeling opponent's head), Storm Breaker (Double underhook overhead gutwrench transitioned into a modified corkscrew neckbreaker)Formerly known as one of NJPW's best high flyers, Ospreay is still very much that. But the last few years have seen him evolve beyond just thrilling aerial moves, as he turned heel, developing a more physical style and a mean streak to go with it. Now, Ospreay has unlimited confidence and swagger as the leader of United Empire, a faction that also includes IWGP World Tag Team Champions (for now, anyway) Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. He's held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship once and should be in the mix for it again in the years to come, as he's only 29 (but has had some injury issues). More than anyone else on the current New Japan roster, it's easy to imagine Ospreay becoming a semi-regular on AEW programming, as the Brit has wrestled in Ring of Honor and other U.S. promotions. He's a truly global talent who still has the potential to take another step forward in prominence.

Zack Sabre Jr.

Image credit: All Elite Wrestling

: ZSJ, The Technical Wizard: Orienteering with Napalm Death (over-the-shoulder single leg Boston crab / calf slicer combination), Zack Driver (Michinoku driver II), roughly 100 different painful-looking submission holdsIf you've never seen Sabre wrestle before, you're in for a treat. The 34-year-old is a truly unique ring technician, executing a dazzling array of holds and transitioning effortlessly from one to the next. He also mixes in some stiff strikes, making his style unique even in a day and age where that's increasingly difficult to say. Above all, ZSJ's work makes you feel like any one of his submissions could end a match, which is something very few wrestlers bring to the table. As a bonus, he's a natural heel, something that hasn't come across in the build-up to Forbidden Door since he only made one brief appearance on AEW TV (and didn't get to talk). The villainous Suzuki-gun stable is a perfect fit for Sabre, who can generally be counted on to back his teammates. It's a shame we won't get to see him wrestle Bryan Danielson, but he can make magic happen with anyone in the opposing corner.

The best of the rest

Minoru Suzuki : A revered elder statesman despite his status as a top heel, Suzuki comes by his reputation for toughness and physical violence honestly, as he's also an MMA trailblazer. He has the backing of Suzuki-gun, a faction whose name literally means "Suzuki Army." Shingo Takagi: The Rampage Dragon worked for the Dragon Gate promotion for years before making the jump to NJPW and joining Los Ingobernables de Japón, the company's "cool bad guy" group. Though his small stature (he's billed at 5-foot-10) meant he initially was a junior heavyweight, Takagi broke through as a heavyweight in 2021 and held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the second half of the year. Hiromu Takahashi: Colorful and mercurial, there's no one quite like Hiromu. A teammate to Shingo in Los Ingobernables de Japón, he's one of the most decorated junior heavyweights in NJPW history, winning the prestigious Best of the Super Juniors tournament (including the most recent three in a row) and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship four time each. Only injuries usually end up holding Hiromu back from even bigger things.

1

1