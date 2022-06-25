ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hersheypark Tickets: Which ticket is right for you?

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sometimes, going to any amusement park can be intimidating. From which rides to experience first, to if you want to take in a show or two, or even where to eat for lunch and dinner.

But before you think of any of that, you need a way to get into the park.

Hersheypark, like all amusement parks, has many options for tickets and options to purchase them. abc27 has put together a list of what tickets the sweetest place on earth offers and how to purchase them.

Each ticket listed below will give you admission to Hersheypark, The Boardwalk at Hersheypark, and ZooAmerica. All tickets that are purchased for the 2022 season are valid any day the park opens to the public, as well as for the Halloween and Christmas events.

Note: All ticket prices below are accurate as of the publish date of this story. Prices may vary throughout the year

One Day Tickets

According to the Hersheypark website, if you buy a one-day ticket at the gate, the price is near $77. However, if you buy online, that price drops by 25%, to $56.95. Hersheypark also has something called a junior or senior ticket. That ticket is for anyone between the ages of three and eight years old, as well as anyone 62 years or older. That ticket runs for about $55 dollars for one day.

Children who are two or younger get into the park for free.

Two Day Tickets

The park also has the option for two-day tickets . The regular two-day ticket is $56 per day ($112 for both days). But, if you purchase online, the price drops to $49 per day ( $98 for both days). A junior/senior ticket runs $48 a day ($96 for both days)

Season Passes

If you are local to the Midstate, or just plan on going to Hersheypark many times throughout the year, your best bet is to get a season pass . Hersheypark redid their season pass system by creating a tiered system within the past few years. There are three different kinds of season passes, with all different price points and perks

Bite Size Season Pass

The Bite Size Season Pass is a pass for one who just wants some of the season pass perks. it is the cheapest option but has the least amount of perks. This includes unlimited visits to the Hersheypark as well as 50% off of general parking. The price for this pass for the 2022 season is a one-time payment of $160.

Full Size Season Pass

The Full Size Season Pass is what the season pass for Hersheypark was like prior to the park redoing its pass program. Features of this pass include free parking in an exclusive season pass parking lot. 15% off of food, drink (excluding alcohol), and retail, special events throughout the year exclusive to Full size pass holders, one-hour early entry to select areas of the park, and more. The price for this ticket is a one-time payment of $200.

King Size Season Pass

If you are a die-hard Hersheypark fan, or just want the most bang for your buck, this is the pass for you. The King Size pass includes everything that the Full Size Pass does, but it includes a free all-year drink plan and two free Hersheypark tickets. You also get a free gift bag, a bigger discount on Hersheypark tickets and more. The price of a King Size season pass is a one time payment of $240.

Add-ons

Now, you have your tickets figured out. But what if you want to add a one-day food plan to a ticket? Or if you want to add the food plan to a season pass? Hersheypark has you covered.

The park has an option for an all-day food or drinks plan. The all-day drink plan is $18.95 and the all-day dining deal is $33.95.

The all-day drink plan allows you to get unlimited drinks throughout the day, and one-dollar refills on future visits. The all-day dining plan allows you to enjoy one side and one entree at participating locations during your day.

Season Pass holders can also add drink and food plans to their passes. The price for an all-season drink plan is $41 and the price for an all-season food plan is $135. Considering how expensive food can be at amusement parks, these options are a very good deal for those who plan on visiting the park many times throughout the year.

A full list of add-ons, such as Fast Track, parking passes, and photo passes can be found by clicking here .

Okay, You have your tickets sorted, and add-ons picked out. Now, where can you buy them? You can buy them at the gate when you enter the park, but the easiest way to get to the sweet fun faster is by clicking here to purchase them online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

