In this episode, we reflect on the Las Vegas Raiders' lack of respect, the Cleveland Browns and DeShaun Watson issues alongside Baker Mayfield, and much more.

Each week we go around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with our colleague and friend, Matt Hladik from The Spun. We have been doing this podcast for over 10 years.

This week's topics include:

· How bad are things getting with the Cleveland Browns and the never-ending information on DeShaun Watson?

· Did the Cleveland Browns find themselves in a self-inflicted quagmire with Baker Mayfield?

· What if Roger Goodell and the NFL suspend DeShaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns need him?

· We know that Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL has the authority to suspend DeShaun Watson. But, if Watson faces no criminal issues, is that OK in a society founded on innocent until proven guilty?

· Is Matt Rhule in trouble with the Carolina Panthers?

· Does that make sense in only a third year?

· Does the fifth-year option on Sam Darnold make the situation worse?

· Interesting thoughts leaking around the San Francisco 49ers and the performance of Trey Lance.

· Have the 49ers now found themselves needing Jimmy Garoppolo

· Why are the Las Vegas Raiders, coming off of a ten-win season in which they were the fifth-seed in the AFC playoffs getting so much disrespect?

· With the Silver and Black adding Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, and a myriad other very good players to what they already have, is that absurd?

· Does the lack of respect in the AFC West for Derek Carr make sense?

· Are Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes better than Carr?

You watch the entire podcast below:

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXXIV: Lack of Respect for Raiders, More (; 15:24)

