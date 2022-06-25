ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

PM hails ‘inspiring and uplifting’ trip to Rwanda for leaders summit

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTWAO_0gM0tj9K00

The Prime Minister has hailed an “inspiring and uplifting few days” in Rwanda, as the UK announced partnerships to support marginalised groups abroad and help young diplomats tackle global challenges.

Boris Johnson said “we should all cherish the Commonwealth” on the final day of a leaders summit in Kigali, as he prepares to meet with the G7 in Germany.

But the PM’s trip to Rwanda has been far from smooth-sailing, as he faced fresh questions over the future of his premiership in the wake of two crunch by-election losses for the Tories.

Defending his position some 4,000 miles from home, he insisted he would not undergo a “psychological transformation”, claiming voters were tired of hearing about what he was “alleged to have done wrong”.

Meanwhile, he said he had a “good old chinwag” with the Prince of Wales during their first talks since Charles reportedly called his controversial asylum policy “appalling”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlh3i_0gM0tj9K00
The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson also warned during his trip that pressure would grow to coerce the Ukrainians to a “bad peace” due to economic stresses sparked by the Russian invasion.

Asked at the British high commissioner’s residence in Kigali what he meant by concerns of Ukraine fatigue, he said: “I know it is tough. I know it is tough in the UK. I know the cost of food has gone up. Everybody is looking at this and too many countries are saying this is a European war that is unnecessary.

“It is an economic problem that we don’t need and so the pressure will grow to encourage, coerce maybe the Ukrainians to a bad peace.”

Pressed on who this was coming from, he said: “I think just generally. I just think there is a general sentiment.

“I think the risk is that people will fail to see that it is vital to stand up against aggression … if Putin gets away with aggression in Ukraine, if he gets away with the naked conquest of other people’s territory, then the read across for every single country here is absolutely dramatic.

“The collapse of the international system and failure to stand up for international borders, they get that. And it would be a long term economic disaster.”

On Saturday, the Foreign Office announced two new initiatives, including a £27 million partnership with the UK’s leading overseas volunteering charity, VSO, and a joint diplomatic programme with India.

The former will empower people living in low-income countries to take control of their futures, the FCDO said, while the latter will equip young diplomats from all Commonwealth member states with expertise and training on global challenges.

The VSO funding will deliver the Active Citizenship Through Inclusive Volunteering and Empowerment (Active) programme, which aims to reach 2.5 million people across 18 countries by mobilising marginalised groups – including women, young people and those with disabilities – to act on the issues that are most important to them and their communities.

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad said: “By unleashing the potential of individuals and communities through voluntary work, while supporting the best locally led organisations to meet the priorities of the people and communities they benefit, we can bring about lasting, inclusive change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knESa_0gM0tj9K00
Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK and India are helping to build a modern Commonwealth “fit for the 21st century” and delivering “tangible benefits” for its members.

“That’s why we are working together on a new Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme, which will equip young diplomats with expertise and training they will need to tackle the global challenges we face,” she said.

“Graduates from the programme will play a crucial role in delivering a rejuvenated Commonwealth united in support of self-determination.”

It comes after Mr Johnson announced £2.7 million in fresh funding to help LGBT rights activists fight discrimination and violence across Commonwealth countries.

The Prime Minister said the values held dear by the nations “should apply to everyone in society”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson faces defence spending row as Nato leaders gather

Boris Johnson faces a row over increased defence spending as he heads to a Nato summit likely to be dominated by the need to boost military resources to counter Russia. The Government could be forced to abandon a commitment to increase the defence budget by 0.5% above inflation, a senior source acknowledged.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Ukraine#Commonwealth#G7#Tories#Ukrainians#Russian#British#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
newschain

Orkney to host first UK-wide Islands Forum meeting

Orkney will host the first of the UK Government’s Islands Forum meetings, which aim to bring island communities from around the UK together to communicate with ministers. Michael Gove will chair the meeting in September, with representatives from island communities from Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales invited. Devolved...
U.K.
newschain

Surge in children seeking special educational needs support

The number of children in England seeking special educational needs and disability (SEND) support from councils has risen by nearly a quarter in a year, according to the latest data. The Local Government Association has called for emergency action to ensure this rising demand for support is met. The LGA...
KIDS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy