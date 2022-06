Don't talk to me about "Pay to Win" or "Play to Earn," I'm just trying to game over here!. First spotted by our colleagues at GamesRadar (opens in new tab), a Diablo Immortal player with the Reddit handle daymeeuhn has successfully parlayed a collection of old promotional World of Warcraft loot cards into 600 million gold, which they then used to purchase approximately $50,000 worth of Diablo Immortal rewards (opens in new tab) through the unified Blizzard ecosystem. The spree enabled daymeeuhn to create a nigh-unstoppable Necromancer that they claim has embarrassed at least one heavy-spending Diablo Immortal streamer in the game's PvP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO