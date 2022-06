WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. James Earl Holbrook, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed peacefully into eternal glory on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on Monday, February 26, 1934 in Soldier, Kentucky, James was the youngest child of Charles Thomas and Goldie Rayburn Holbrook. James’ mom passed away when he was just four years old and his childhood years were spent both in Kentucky and in the Warren area.

