ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ryan Reynolds needs to fix these two plot holes before Deadpool 3 comes out

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtIZm_0gM0tWcl00

Deadpool 3 will be the first MCU movie to convert a franchise from a different cinematic universe. The first two films were part of the Fox Marvel universe, which now belongs to Disney. After it bought Fox, Disney said that Deadpool would remain unchanged, and we recently found out that the upcoming sequel will be rated R. But we also got the first plot teaser for Deadpool 3, which made us realize that Ryan Reynolds & co. will have to somehow fix a significant plot hole. And prevent another one.

Before you find out what these Deadpool 3 plot holes might be, you should make sure you’ve seen the first two installments, as well as most of the MCU movies. But especially Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Otherwise, big spoilers will follow.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water,” Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese said. “Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.”

The MCU is the sane world Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will join. That’s the plot teaser we got earlier this week, but it wasn’t enough to give us an idea of what happens in Deadpool 3. Or how much of the story of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 will factor into this sequel.

The first Deadpool 3 plot hole: Time travel in the MCU

But there’s already a huge plot hole concerning Deadpool 2 when it comes to MCU integration: Time travel.

Marvel defined time travel in Avengers: Endgame in a specific way that’s unlike most movies, Deadpool 2 included. As a result, the events in the second film are a huge plot hole for Deadpool 3.

Endgame tells us that you can’t travel back in time to change the past, which in turn would change the future. What happened happened, and it can’t be undone. Well, unless you use the Time Stone, but that’s a whole other story.

To return to Endgame, the movie tells us that you can’t go back in time to kill Hitler. Per Endgame’s rules, you’d just create a different timeline where there’s no Hitler.

Whereas in Deadpool 2, Deadpool goes back in time to kill Hitler. He also goes back in time to save the life of his girlfriend, and fix the career of one Ryan Reynolds. We know that Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) is resurrected as a result. This isn’t possible in a multiverse governed by Endgame’s time travel rules.

Therefore, Deadpool 3 has to retcon this problem. Maybe Wade Wilson dreamt everything in Deadpool 2. Or maybe the Deadpool that we’re getting is a soft reboot, and he won’t ever mention those past events. Because he never actually experienced them.

Still Spider-Man: No Way Home practically connected all Marvel universes to the MCU. That means the Deadpool 2 time travel is a problem — and yes, Fox’s X-Men have time travel issues as well.

What about Doctor Strange incursions?

It was nearly two months ago that we learned about incursions, which may turn out to be another Deadpool 3 plot hole. But it’s one that Ryan Reynolds can avoid.

We have no idea how the Merc with a Mouth will jump to Earth-616 from wherever he is presently. And Multiverse of Madness would have been a great way to bring Deadpool in without worrying too much about the logistics of the move.

But now Ryan Reynolds & Co. will have to find a plausible way for Deadpool to jump into a different timeline in Deadpool 3, but one that doesn’t cause an incursion.

That’s a side effect of altering reality to the point where two timelines find themselves on collision paths. In Multiverse of Madness, the same character caused two such incursions.

The dead Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) from Earth-838 is responsible for one. But also the primary Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) caused one, as we learned in the post-credits scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxtZB_0gM0tWcl00
Still from the final trailer for Deadpool 2. Image source: 20th Century Fox

What’s surprising in all of this is that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) did not cause an incursion herself, as she behaved just like Strange relative to the multiverse. She influenced a timeline and she dream-walked into a different reality.

As we already explained, No Way Home also gets its own incursion plot hole. How come the events in that movie did not cause a separate incursion?

There’s time to fix it

The point is, you know that Deadpool will wreak havoc in whatever universe he finds himself in. That includes the MCU once Deadpool 3 arrives. He might not dream-walk like the sorcerers, however. But he could still trigger an incursion. Unless Marvel explains it better.

The good news is that we have no release date for Deadpool 3. The team has plenty of time to fix plot holes, and prevent new ones.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Ryan Reynolds wishes Hugh Jackman well with ABBA meme after testing positive for COVID

Ryan Reynolds has wished Hugh Jackman well after the actor tested positive for COVID-19, with a montage of their friendship soundtracked by ABBA. On Monday (June 13), Jackman announced on Twitter he had tested positive for a second time. The news came a day after his performance at the Tony Awards. As such, the actor’s standby Max Clayton will take his place in the Broadway production of The Music Man.
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Chris Hemsworth Wants Thor to Crossover Deadpool 3 for a Hilarious Reason

In just less than one month, Chris Hemsworth is set to return as the fan-beloved God of Thunder in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. While fans can't wait to see Natalie Portman's exciting return as Lady Thor and Christian Bale's menacing Gorr The God Butcher, Hemsworth is seemingly interested in another massive crossover with a fan-beloved Marvel character.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Morena Baccarin
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
digitalspy.com

Deadpool 3 writers tease movie's plot

Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese has teased what fans can expect from the upcoming Marvel threequel and how it will tie into the MCU. Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth in this third instalment, which will be directed by The Adam Project's Shawn Levy.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Plot Holes#Film Star#Ryan Reynolds Co#Mcu#Deadpool And Deadpool 2
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Deadpool writers on Spiderhead and mainlining joy in the MCU

The Netflix film Spiderhead is one of the more intriguing original films to premiere on the streaming service lately, with a high-profile creative team behind the camera and plenty of familiar faces in front of it. The film casts Marvel Studios star Chris Hemsworth as the warden of a futuristic...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The 10 biggest Netflix shows in the world right now

“No matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.” So promises Michael Gray, son of Tommy’s slain Aunt Polly, at the beginning of the sublimely fantastic Season 6 of Peaky Blinders — which happens to be one of the biggest Netflix series in the world this week, coming just shy of dethroning Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, in fact.
TV SERIES
IGN

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Coming in December 2023

Sony Pictures has announced the next Ghostbusters movie will premiere on December 20, 2023. The studio announced its upcoming schedule and confirmed that a new Ghostbusters movie will hit theaters next year after the success of the recent reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan also confirmed that the sequel will return to the series' home of New York City for the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

Marvel already confirmed Doctor Doom in the MCU, but we almost missed it

We’re nowhere near a Fantastic Four cast and release date announcement, especially considering that Marvel’s search for a new director might take some time. But we’re already getting the first MCU Fantastic Four teasers. We saw Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a detail that no longer constitutes a spoiler. And we might soon see the main Fantastic Four antagonist. But before we see Doctor Doom in the flesh in the MCU, you should know that Marvel actually already confirmed the villain in one of the existing MCU Phase 4 films.
MOVIES
BGR.com

We might know how Marvel plans to bring Doctor Doom to the MCU

The Fantastic Four is the most highly anticipated team of superheroes to come to the MCU, although Marvel is far from being ready to announce a release date for the Fantastic Four reboot. We might meet some of the characters from the Fantastic Four with the help of other MCU movies. And it so happens that we saw the MCU’s first version of Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with John Krasinski playing a variant of the hero. Rumors now claim that we might see Doctor Doom in a different MCU project, long before Fantastic Four.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain America Meets Deadpool In New Marvel Preview

Alongside his assumption of the Stars and Stripes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Wilson is wielding the shield as Captain Americain Marvel Comics. First taking on the mantle in 2014's Captain America #25, the former Falcon has been a pivotal part of event runs like Secret Empire and taken younger heroes like Joaquin Torres under his wing. Beyond Torres, Marvel's new Captain America has had no shortage of friends. Wilson has been a member of miscellaneous iterations of the Avengers, fighting alongside the likes of Thor and Nova. Now, the star-spangled man is adding another unlikely ally to his circle. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 will feature Sam Wilson seeking out Deadpool for information regarding the Super-Soldier Serum. Unfortunately for Wilson, the merc with a mouth is imprisoned in the Kingdom of Latveria, the Eastern European nation led by Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
Distractify

What Is the Baxter Foundation and When Does It Appear in the MCU?

As Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels the multiverse to stop the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness he's captured and held in a scientific research facility on Earth-838. It's there that he meets a variant of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). She explains that she's...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Hugh Jackman’s net worth in 2022

At 53 years old, Hugh Jackman has already amassed performances and accolades most performers have only ever dreamed of. With iconic characters such as Wolverine, Jean Valjean, and P.T. Barnum, among many countless other roles, Jackman has since become one of the most beloved performers of his generation. Let’s dig into Hugh Jackman’s net worth in […] The post Hugh Jackman’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Producer Secures Scarlet Witch's Future in MCU's Phase 4

Fans are already enjoying Elizabeth Olsen as the MCU's Scarlet Witch, and her recent involvement in the critically-acclaimed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlighted a terrifying character arc for Wanda Maximoff. After committing a horrifying killing spree that ended with her killing herself in the Doctor Strange sequel, fans desperately still want to see the Scarlet Witch in the future of the MCU and reclaim her title as an Avenger. However, will we really see her again?
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

328K+
Followers
9K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy