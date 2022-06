Penn State will not have to worry about Class of 2023 commit Marcus Stokes looking elsewhere for potential recruiting opportunities. Stokes has reportedly shut down his recruitment and will not be taking any additional visits. According to a report from 247Sports on Tuesday, Stokes confirmed he will not be taking any more college visits and is firmly committed to Penn State. “Penn State has been building a huge recruiting class, one of the fastest growing in the country, and right now the message I give to other recruits is that it’s about family there and our brotherhood is so different,” Stokes told...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO