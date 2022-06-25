ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2022 WNBA odds, schedule, picks, best bets for June 25 from top experts: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics will both try to get back on the winning track when they face off Saturday in a WNBA matchup. The Aces (13-3) come off a 104-95 loss to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday that broke a four-game win streak. Washington (11-9) has lost three...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Warriors rumors: Kevin Durant reunion unlikely; Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II top free-agent priorities

Fresh off winning the 2022 NBA championship, their fourth in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors head into the opening of free agency (set for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET) focused mainly on retaining their own players. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, all of whom played real roles in the title run, are unrestricted free agents. Looney, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, is the team's top priority, followed by Payton.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: What Warriors are getting in Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. entered the NBA Draft as one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the class, projected to be selected somewhere in the 20s by a team that likely could take on a project. These types of prospects, more times than not, really need the right organizational fit to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada College Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
College Basketball
CBS Sports

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Team option picked up

The Pistons exercised Diallo's (finger) $5.2 million team option for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Diallo will be making the same salary for the second year in a row after inking a one-year, $5.2 million deal with Detroit last August. Though the 6-foot-5 wing is a well-below-average shooter (27.7 percent career three-point shooter, 63.4 percent free-throw shooter), he rebounds well for his size and excels at converting in the paint. Assuming that he's now made a full recovery from the sprained left finger that sidelined him for the Pistons' final 16 games of the 2021-22 season, Diallo should have a consistent role on Detroit's second unit to begin the upcoming campaign.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Brittney Griner
NBC Sports

Steph approves of 'night, night' celebration sweeping the nation

It's the celebration sweeping the nation. Throughout the Warriors' legendary run to the 2021-22 NBA title, Steph Curry unleashed his signature "night, night" move, bringing it out at least once in each series against the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. Now, it's leaked into just about...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Trey Lyles: Likely back in Sacramento for 2022

The Kings are expected to exercise the $2.6 million option on Lyles contract Tuesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Lyles was traded to the Kings ahead of the trade deadline last year and saw an increased role with his new team down the stretch. The 2015 first-round pick started the final 20 games of the campaign and averaged 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds during that span. However, he may see his role reduced to start the 2022-23 campaign after Sacramento drafted Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr: Celtics fans 'crossed the line' with Draymond chants

Did Boston Celtics fans go too far with their anti-Draymond Green chants during the NBA Finals?. The TD Garden crowd rained "F--- you, Draymond" chants on the Golden State Warriors star throughout the series. Both Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson expressed their displeasure with the foul language after Game 3.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#The Las Vegas Aces#Washington Mystics#The Chicago Sky#Michelob Ultra Arena#The Los Angeles Sparks#Caesars Sportsbook#Stanford#Basketball Analytics
FanSided

Above the Break: Looking at the WNBA All-Star Starters

This week on Above the Break, we’re looking at the voting results for WNBA All-Star starters — snubs, surprises, interesting combinations and more. Welcome back to Above The Break, FanSided’s weekly look around the WNBA. Usually, this column takes a look at three different things that have...
WNBA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

John Elway turns 62: Here are five fast facts about Broncos' Hall of Fame quarterback

The 1983 NFL draft produced arguably the greatest quarterback class in league history. The headliners from that group include Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and John Elway. All three quarterbacks led their teams to Super Bowls, were multiple Pro Bowlers and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers. Marino retired as the NFL's all-time leading passer. Kelly is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to four consecutive Super Bowls. Elway helped lead the Broncos to five Super Bowls and two world titles.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Five NBA free agency targets for 76ers as team tries to build around Joel Embiid, James Harden

Joel Embiid is the Philadelphia 76ers' north star. All the moves that they've made in recent years -- and all the moves they'll continue to make for the foreseeable future -- are about maximizing Embiid's unique and varied skill set. In addition to Embiid, Tyrese Maxey has established himself as a foundational piece, as has James Harden, who is widely expected to re-sign with the Sixers in free agency this summer. With those three serving as the team's core -- for next season at least -- the Sixers will want to complement them as best as possible this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
WNBA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Adds bulk in offseason

Jackson reported to the Ravens' minicamp at 220 pounds after adding upwards of 15 pounds of muscle mass during the offseason. The added strength is notable for Jackson as a quarterback who relies heavily on his rushing ability to threaten defenses. He missed the final four games of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury suffered in Cleveland, and the added bulk could help Jackson hold up over the course of the 17-game season. Reports around camp also noted that his offseason work as a passer was also paying dividends, as his passes had more zip and his fundamentals looked more crisp. Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but an extension could be on the table before the season gets underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jazz closing in on hiring Celtics assistant Will Hardy as next coach, per report

The Utah Jazz closing in on hiring Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy as their next head coach, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Hardy has an extensive background as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs and has long been rumored as a possible successor to Gregg Popovich. He followed another former Spurs assistant, Ime Udoka, to Boston last season, and after they reached the Finals, he is being rewarded for his success with his first head-coaching job. He will be the youngest coach in the NBA next season at just 34 years old.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall: Trade or buyout could be coming

Wall and the Rockets will meet this week to discuss a potential trade or contract buyout, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. As expected, Wall opted into his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but as an expiring contract he's not much easier to trade or buy out than he was last season, which he ended up sitting out entirely. For Wall, the easier path to finding a new team is likely a buyout, though the Rockets would obviously prefer to find a trade partner in order to ease at least a portion of the financial burden. Per Iko, "a breakup between Wall and the franchise is gaining momentum," so the hope is that a resolution can be reached prior to the start of free agency on the evening of Thursday, June 30. When Wall last played -- 40 games for Houston in 2020-21 -- he averaged 20.6 points on 40.4 percent shooting to go with 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest. The No. 1 overall pick in 2010 turns 32 in September, but he's missed the entirety of two of the last three seasons due to a combination of injuries and the contract situation.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy