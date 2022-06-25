ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Lightning vs. Avalanche odds, NHL picks, Game 6 prediction from proven hockey model

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win their third Stanley Cup in a row, but they'll have to overcome a 3-2 deficit with Game 6 at Amalie Arena set to unfold on Sunday. The Lightning won Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a late Ondrej Palat goal...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat. After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.
NHL
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dealt with knee problem

Kucherov was hampered by a meniscus injury in the postseason but was able to play through it, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Tuesday. After getting hurt in Game 3, Kucherov managed one goal on 10 shots while averaging 21:55 of ice time in the final three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. During the regular season, the Russian winger was limited to just 47 appearances which saw him post his lowest goal total since his rookie campaign back in 2013-14. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov should be capable of pushing for the 40-goal mark next year and providing top-end fantasy value.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Avalanche Stanley Cup win tied them with three famed past teams for most victories in a NHL season (regular and playoff)

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche winning Game 6 2-1, giving them a 4-2 series victory against the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That win, led by goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen plus 22 saves from Darcy Kuemper, boosted Colorado’s remarkable playoff run this season to 16-4. And that 16th postseason win put the Avalanche in some rarified air, considering their Western Conference-best 56 wins this season. That gave them 72 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs, matching the record held by three remarkable past teams: the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers, and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: 2022 Stanley Cup Final Recap

Well, it appears I owe the Colorado Avalanche a mea culpa. Contrary to my prediction, they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games and hoisted the Stanley Cup as champions of the 2021-22 season. While I’m on the apology tour, I also owe a big one to Darcy Kuemper, but that’ll come later.
DENVER, CO

