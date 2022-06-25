ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gay couple sues Dorchester Towers in NYC for harassment, discrimination

By Irie Sentner
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A gay, biracial couple has filed a lawsuit against a swanky Manhattan highrise, charging that the building’s management engaged in discrimination, harassment and retaliation against them because of their race and sexual orientation.

The $2.1 million suit alleges that former Dorchester Towers residents Anthony Dolci and Ming Infante “were systematically and aggressively discriminated against and made the subject of harassment tactics by employees of the building.”

Dolci, 53, an organizer and activist, and Infante, 58, a business analyst, have been together for 22 years. In 2016, they relocated from Hong Kong to New York, where they settled at Dorchester Towers on the Upper West Side, a luxury building that boasts it takes “pride in your everyday” with its “white glove service,” sundeck and private driveway. The couple paid $2,850 per month for their one-bedroom apartment in 2016; now, some one-bedrooms rent for over $5,000 per month. Dolci operated a small business taking care of elderly residents in the building.

“Anthony has one of the most generous hearts of anyone I know. He loves taking care of people who need help,” wrote one resident in a letter of recommendation reviewed by The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNVlJ_0gM0spEf00
A suit claims that Anthony Dolci and Ming Infante “were systematically and aggressively discriminated against” by Dorchester Towers management.
Helayne Seidman for NY Post

But when the building changed its management in 2018, the new manager told Dolci that he and Infante “did not fit in with the building,” according to the suit, which also alleges that the building removed a “rainbow flag” hanging on the couple’s door. Dolci said the building even barred him and Infante from passing out candy on Halloween.

“I definitely feel that because we’re an openly gay couple, we were judged because of who we are and because we didn’t hide how we act and talk and dress and go about our business coming in out of our home,” Dolci said.

The suit alleges that management instructed building staff to call the police on the couple if they spent more than a few minutes in their hallway or lobby. In a video viewed by The Post, the manager tells Dolci, “The staff is told that you’re here for five minutes and then you gotta leave the desk, otherwise PD gets called.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36omBn_0gM0spEf00
Anthony Dolci (left) said that he and Infante “went through a lot of very frightening, terrifying experiences.”
Helayne Seidman for NY Post

Dorchester Towers filed a total of 31 police reports against Dolci in 2018 and 2019, according to the suit. In November 2018, Dorchester management claimed Dolci and Infante overflowed their bathroom and called the fire department, which broke down the couple’s door. There was no flood, and the building replaced their door with one from another apartment, according to the suit.

“We really suffered and went through a lot of very frightening, terrifying experiences,” Dolci said.

The building’s current manager, doormen, and numerous residents all declined to comment. One resident, who spoke under the condition of anonymity citing fear for her safety, said she was “surprised” to hear about the lawsuit because she’s “only had a positive experience” in the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYoo5_0gM0spEf00
Dolci and Infante allege that Dorchester Towers management instructed the front desk to call the police if they were in the lobby for over five minutes.
Helayne Seidman for NY Post

Ogden Cap Properties, the company that manages Dorchester Towers, denies the allegations.

The company has filed a motion to dismiss the case in its entirety and “is confident that it will prevail in court,” according to a spokesperson.

“Ogden Cap Properties doesn’t tolerate discrimination in any form,” the spokesperson said, adding that “the allegations contained in the lawsuit are baseless and totally without legal or factual merit.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

The Christian NFT protesters in NYC were part of a marketing stunt

The random people protesting NFTs in SoHo Manhattan yesterday were all a part of a marketing stunt to, “let off steam.”. A group of protesters has been videoed decrying NFTs in the name of god on the streets of SoHo in Manhattan. The protesters could be seen with signs, roaming about on the streets of SoHo in Manhattan in solidarity against NFTs. A lot of people were either confused or offering up incorrect guesses as to what happened but now, thanks to pop-up shop owner, Bobby Kim, we know why the protest happened.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Rape Story at NYC Protest

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the overturning of Roe vs. Wade personal to make her point ... telling protesters in NYC she had been raped and thank God abortion was an option, although that never came to pass. The NYC rep was front and center at the rally in Union...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

The Stonewall Visitor Center Will Celebrate and Advance LGBTQ+ History

This morning, about half an hour after the Supreme Court announced the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a crowd gathered outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan to mark another momentous occasion—this one more positive—the breaking ground of what will become the first LGBTQ+ visitor center in the U.S. park system. The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center will be located right next to the Stonewall Inn, and will serve to celebrate and advance the legacy of the Stonewall uprising that gave way to what we know as LGBTQ+ Pride today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Upper West Side, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman filmed attacking four Asian women with pepper spray in New York is charged with hate crimes

A woman who was caught on camera allegedly attacking four Asian women with pepper spray and hurling racist abuse at them in New York City has been arrested and charged with hate crimes.Madeline Barker, a 47-year-old from Florida, was taken into custody on Friday after a passerby recognised her as the woman in the now-viral video and tipped off police.The footage shows the woman harassing four young Asian women in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan on 11 June and screaming at them to “go back to where you came from”.Dressed in a bright fuschia outfit and oversized sunglasses, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Racism#The Post#Dorchester Towers#Ny Post
allthatsinteresting.com

Woman In New York City Escapes Her Kidnapper By Leaving A Note To Call The Police With Grubhub

A 24-year-old woman in New York included a plea for help in her GrubHub order, prompting restaurant workers to call the police. When restaurant workers at the Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, New York, received a GrubHub order at around 6 a.m. on June 19, they noticed an alarming additional request from the customer to “please call the police.” They did — and saved a woman being held hostage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Straphanger, 51, is left dazed and covered in blood after being pushed onto the tracks at Grand Central station in New York City in random attack by a one-armed man: Latest act of senseless violence on the Big Apple's crime-plagued subway

A man was left bloodied after being pushed onto the tracks at Grand Central station in Manhattan Thursday, by a one-armed suspect who is still on the run. The incident occurred on the station's 7 train platform just after 4 pm, police said Thursday, after the suspect got into a physical fight with the 51-year-old victim, who has not been named.
MANHATTAN, NY
Complex

Woman Uses Grubhub Order to Alert Police That She Was Taken Hostage

An alleged kidnapping victim was rescued this week after calling for help through a food delivery app. According to ABC 7, the incident took place at around 5 a.m. Sunday, when the Yonkers-based Chipper Truck Café received a Grubhub order for a breakfast sandwich and a burger. But it didn’t take long for employees to notice an alarming message under the “additional instructions” section.
YONKERS, NY
Complex

Suspect Arrested After Footage Shows Man Throwing Homeless Woman Onto Subway Tracks

A male suspect is in custody after he was allegedly caught on camera throwing a homeless woman onto the MTA subway tracks at a Bronx train station in New York City. As reported by CBS New York and Reuters, the NYPD recommended Bronx resident Theodore Ellis, 30, be charged with assault and reckless endangerment, though the charges will be finalized once the case is handed off to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Six injured after taxi mounts curb in New York, NYPD confirms

At least six people have been injured after a taxi mounted a curb in New York.NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell told reporters the southbound cab hit a cyclist before mounting the pavement on Broadway between West 28th and West 29th just before 1pm.It struck two female pedestrians and pinned them against a building wall, before a group of New Yorkers attempted to lift the car off the women.Police are still working to determine the cause of the incident, but believe it to be an accident at the time of writing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKHouse of Representatives votes to raise minimum age for semiautomatic gun purchasesVictims of Oldham grooming gangs receive apology over GMP and council failures
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will allow private business to restrict guns in the wake of the SCOTUS decision to allow concealed weapons in the state and swears he won't allow city to become 'Wild Wild West'

Mayor Eric Adams said he will allow private businesses to restrict guns to prevent the already vulnerable city from turning into the 'Wild Wild West,' amid the U.S. Supreme Court's bombshell ruling overturning a century-old state gun law. The 6-3 Supreme Court decision reversing the strict gun carrying law in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

How Deep Is The Hudson River?

The Hudson River is 315 miles long and 30 feet deep on average, although its deepest point goes much deeper. In fact, it is the deepest river in the United States. It was named after Henry Hudson, an Englishman who sailed for the Dutch East India Company. This river travels from north to south through New York and New Jersey before reaching the Atlantic Ocean. This river is believed to have originated between 13,000 and 26,000 years ago! On average, the river is shallow, but there are sections that are extremely deep. So, what is the Hudson River’s maximum depth? Let’s find out!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Hugh Jackman Is Hoping to Make a $19 Million Profit on Massive Manhattan Condo With Hudson River Views

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are showing what it’s like to live as a member of the one-percent club. The couple has listed their futuristic, Richard Meier-designed New York City condo for $40 million — a hopeful $19 million profit if they get the asking price. They bought the property in 2008 and paid $21 million, but it’s the projected $734,000 annual fees in maintenance and taxes that the new owners will have to take on that stops our hearts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy