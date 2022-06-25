ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays vs. Brewers prediction: Ride with Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee

The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers continue their weekend series Saturday afternoon. The Brewers are expected to pitch Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.31 ERA), while Toronto counters with lefty Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.94 ERA).

Burnes has been typically stellar. He has allowed more than two earned runs in just three of 14 starts and has held opponents to a run or less eight times. The Brewers have won six of his last eight starts. Current Blue Jays hitters have struggled against Milwaukee’s ace, batting just .132 in 117 plate appearances.

Corbin Burnes
Kikuchi has a 4.94 ERA and has allowed at least three runs in four straight starts. He has pitched past the fifth inning only once since May 22.

The one edge Kikuchi does have in this matchup though is he’s a lefty. Heading into Friday, Milwaukee is batting .218 and averaging fewer than 4 runs per nine innings against left-handers this season.

Though the Brewers can struggle against lefties, they hold a distinct advantage on the mound in this matchup, especially with Kikuchi likely to last only 4-to-5 innings. If Burnes is on his game, the Brewers should get the win.

The play : Brewers, -150

