ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Evangelical Hospital nurse awarded for serving as role model for coworkers

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NoOV_0gM0sGma00

Lewisburg — Following a nomination from a coworker, nurse Shelby Ruch is the most recent recipient of a DAISY Award from Evangelical Community Hospital. The awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care.

Ruch has been a registered nurse with Evangelical since January of 2017, and her expertise was essential to her nominator, Brittany Smith, who is currently a nursing assistant in the Acute Care Unit. According to Brittany: "I got to follow Shelby around for my nursing internship. The one day we had a ‘heavy’ assignment, but I watched first-hand Shelby making sure every patient was well cared for. Now working as a nursing assistant, I have watched Shelby go above and beyond with every patient she encounters. She exemplifies the role of an empathetic and caring nurse, and I could not be happier than to work beside her and follow in her footsteps."

Smith proceeded to describe one notable situation: "Our patient was not doing well — Shelby dedicated her time to sit with the patient and their family to comfort them in their time of need. I watched her extend her hand to the patient in comfort and talk to them to calm their nerves. She is dedicated to serving others and showing how humble a person can be."

Ruch was joined by her nominator, coworkers, mentors, and family members while she was presented with the DAISY Award on June 16.

Ruch was hired as an RN on the Surgical Unit when she began at Evangelical. In the transition to the new addition of the hospital, her nursing expertise now includes caring for medical, surgical, and acute care patients. She has worked through the nursing ladder program at the Hospital and is currently a level III Registered Nurse, a position accountable for expert patient care including service to patients with complex needs. A level III nurse has increased responsibilities that may include staff orientation, patient care coordination, or other unit/service activities.

Patients, patients' families, and colleagues can nominate Evangelical Community Hospital nurses for a DAISY award at www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH . A panel of judges reads nominations and determines whether nominees will receive an award.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

PFLAG founder 50 years ago: 'Parents unite in support of our children'

Danville, Pa. — Fifty years ago on June 28, Jeanne Manford marched in a parade alongside her son Morty, a gay activist who had been beaten while distributing flyers in New York City. After the attack, Manford wrote a letter to the editor of The New York Post in which she criticized the police for not protecting him. "I have a homosexual son and I love him," she wrote. Two...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors awarded scholarships for undergraduate expenses

Loyalsock, Pa. — Two Lycoming County seniors were awarded scholarships from the Lycoming Women Democrats (LWD) last week. The LWD held the annual Kay Ertel scholarship picnic on Thursday at the James Short Park and featured speakers who brought attention to key women’s issues like reproductive justice, gun violence prevention, how to combat racism, and the challenges women face in the workforce. The Kay Ertel Scholarship, established in 2018, is awarded annually to a woman pursuing an undergraduate degree in a liberal arts field. The organization provide funds to award two scholarships of $400 each to two female students actively pursuing an under graduate degree. The LWD Executive Board along with Kay Ertel and Mary Sieminski awarded scholarships to two promising young women, Genesis Lukasiewicz of South Williamsport and Alexis Hartland of Montoursville.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger Medical Center performs 1,000th TAVR procedure

Danville, Pa. — Geisinger Medical Center reached an impressive milestone recently when it performed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) at the hospital. TAVR is a less-invasive approach to treating diseased and narrowed aortic valves (aortic stenosis). Physicians can replace a diseased valve without performing open-heart surgery. Instead, they insert a small, thin tube (catheter) into an artery in the groin and feed a new, collapsed valve to the heart where it is deployed to regulate blood flow. ...
DANVILLE, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Local Middle Schooler Claire Smith Conquers Brain Tumor

Claire Smith’s journey from brain tumor to healing is a testimony to God’s grace and mercy and to the prayer warriors who were there every step of the way. On today’s broadcast, Home Page Anchor/Correspondent Julianna Vogt has the opportunity to sit down for a visit with this courageous young lady. Claire was just 11 years old when doctors found that the reason for her headaches and pain was the result of a brain tumor. With no time to waste, Claire was scheduled for emergency brain surgery at Geisinger Hospital in Danville.
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, PA
Lewisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NorthcentralPA.com

Horseback riding center for the disabled gets donation

Montgomery, Pa. — A non-profit that provides the opportunity for children and adults living with disabilities to ride horses, has gotten a boost in funding from a local Grange organization. Eagle Grange, which is the oldest Grange association in Pennsylvania, donated $500 in support of SunnyBrook Meadows Therapeutic Riding center recently. SunnyBrook Meadows is a "Christ-centered organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through therapeutic horseback riding,"...
MONTGOMERY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

10-year-old on a 'Ninja Mission' to raise money for books

Williamsport, Pa. — For one 10-year-old Williamsport Area School District student, the summer reading assignment isn't as daunting as he thought it might be, thanks to his discovery of a book series that has inspired him to read, and do even more. McKay Campbell recently attended the Laurel Festival in Wellsboro with his Nonna, where he visited the stand of Kevin Coolidge, author of the Totally Ninja Raccoons book series and owner of From My Shelf Bookstore in Wellsboro. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Retiring president gets building named in her honor

Wiliamsport, Pa. — After 24 years at the helm of Pennsylvania College of Technology, retiring President Davie Jane Gilmour will get a building named in her honor. The Student & Administrative Services Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology will soon bear Gilmour's name, officials announced recently. Gilmour has been with the school for 45 years, serving as both a faculty member and administrator since 1977. The college’s Board of Directors...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County SPCA overwhelmed with surrendered animals

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local animal shelter is overwhelmed with unwanted pets. This comes after the adoption boom during the pandemic, but now they’re faced with the opposite problem. The Lycoming County SPCA is getting more surrendered animals than they can adopt out. They said inflation is making it hard for families to care […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworker#Evangelical Hospital#The Acute Care Unit#Rn#The Surgical Unit
wkok.com

Danville Schools Hires Interim Superintendent Harry Mathias

DANVILLE — The Danville Area School School District school board Monday night appointed former Central Columbia School District Superintendent Harry Mathias as acting superintendent until the district hires a new superintendent. He will be paid $700 per day and work four days a week. The board approved hiring Brian...
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

DCNR Secretary: Marina Project Needs Growing Greener 3 Funds

SUNBURY – Pass another Growing Greener initiative and soon residents can see the old Shikellamy Marina building restored and other infrastructure needs at the state park addressed. That’s the message from DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn who visited the fabridam work site Monday, “It’s on our capital list and...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bears enjoy new home in Snyder County

PENNS CREEK, Pa. — Himalayan Black Bears are known for the distinct "V" shape on their chest. They are typically found in Asia, but these two have found their way to Penns Creek in Snyder County. The two Himalayan Black Bears came to T&D's Cats of the World, an...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NorthcentralPA.com

Area professor to be featured in July exhibit at Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center

Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce the Main Gallery exhibit for July, “Trompe L’oeil and Beyond,” a collection of surrealist oil paintings by Bloomsburg University professor Vincent Hron. This exhibit will open with an artist’s reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Light refreshments will be provided. Trompe l’oeil is a French phrase which means “deceive the eye.” In painting, it refers...
WELLSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College exposes high schoolers to manufacturing through new grant

Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology is looking to spark an early interest in manufacturing in local high school students with the help of grant funding from a national foundation. Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, provided a $2,000 grant for the college to host the Thingamajig Fabricators Pre-College Program for students entering grades 9-12. The program is also supported by the PMMI Education and Training Foundation and Construction Specialties Inc. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

Schuylkill lawyer to serve on board of governors

Schuylkill County lawyer Eric M. Prock, partner in the Pottsville-based law firm of Fanelli, Evans & Patel PC, began a three-year term on the Pennsylvania Bar Association Board of Governors at the conclusion of the association’s annual meeting, May 13, in Hershey. One of 12 zone governors who serve...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Victorian tea party held in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — Workers at a library in Luzerne County invited people to a tea party Sunday afternoon. The Friends of The Pittston Memorial Library hosted a Victorian and Edwardian fashion tea. Speaker and TV personality Victoriana Lady Lisa presented fashion and accessories from that era. A tea party...
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Golf Classic raises record $140,000 for scholarships

Williamsport, Pa. — Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate led a field of golfers in a fundraising tournament that raised a record-setting $140,360 for student scholarships. Mediate recently took part in the 36th annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic to raise money for students at Pennsylvania College of Technology. With this year’s support, the Penn College Foundation Golf Classic Scholarship Fund now totals nearly $2.1 million. Proceeds from the annual...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Arrest in Lycoming County uncovers drug operation in Clinton County

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Philadelphia man was taken into custody after police discovered fentanyl and methamphetamine inside a home along McCloskey Lane in Lamar Township. The early evening raid resulted in the arrest and incarceration of Maurice Flipper Johnson, who police said delivered narcotics to a man in Lycoming County. According to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, that man was identified as Matthew Slota, who was charged this week in Lycoming County. ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy