Group gathers ‘to give thanks’ on SCOTUS ruling

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A group gathered on Saturday afternoon “to give thanks” after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Organizers of the group “Silent No More” are gathering for a prayer vigil at both noon and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood on 2663 Cleveland Ave NW in Canton.

The group was also heard singing church hymns including “Amazing Grace” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing Heartbeat Bill to go into effect immediately. The bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

