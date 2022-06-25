ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Rendija, Other NNSA Land Transfers, New SWEIS, Cerro Pelado Fire And Electrical Power Upgrade Discussed By NNSA’s Wyka At County Council Meeting

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago

Los Alamos County Council had a broad and informative briefing Tuesday evening from DOE/NNSA Los Alamos Field Office Manager on four issues of major interest to Los Alamos and surrounding communities. It was perhaps the most extensive public discussion before Council in recent years on land transfers within the County, especially...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owners, employees near problem park want change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of business owners and their employees working near Coronado Park in Albuquerque are coming together to demand change from city and state leadership. A letter addressed to, “Government Officials,” describes what they are forced to deal with while operating so close to the massive homeless encampment at the park. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Marriott Project At 20th Street Extension Falls Through

Sources told the Los Alamos Reporter late last week that the 20th Street Extension project has fallen through and is not moving forward. The project was supposed to include the development of an 86-room extended stay Marriott hotel with a conference center that would accommodate 250 to 300 people banquet style.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
rrobserver.com

City approves Albertson’s, food court near Presbyterian Rust

Albertson’s Market Street is the second in the state, the first being in Santa Fe. The Market Street brand features a wide range of natural and organic foods, including its own O-organics line, a concierge event planning service and a specialty floral department. Developed by Roy Solomon, Margarita Hill...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Government Technology

911 Dispatch Response Times Grow With Staff Shortfall

(TNS) — Bernard "Buster" Brown inherited a severe staffing shortage at the local 911 dispatch center when he stepped into its top job in November. The New York native, with more than 25 years of experience in emergency dispatch centers, vowed to address the 49 percent vacancy rate and said he hoped to make the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center a model for the state.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pro-Choice March Planned For This Evening At Ashley Pond Park

Gwyneth Lyons, 17, who graduated from Los Alamos High School in May, is organizing a pro-choice march beginning today at 5 p.m at Ashley Pond Park. Those who support abortion rights and want to demonstrate that support to the public and elected officials are encouraged to bring signs, a good pair of walking shoes, and meet up near the elephant statue to join the march. Image by Gwyneth Lyons.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Veterans Affairs clinics to remain open

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The plan to close four VA clinics across the state is now off the table. Earlier this year, the Department of Veteran Affairs discussed closing VA clinics across the country, including clinics in Gallup, Raton, Espanola, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Washington, those clinics will stay open.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Holland
Rio Grande Sun

Ronchetti Holds Campaign Event in Española

With an inflatable bounce house and a free hot dog cart, Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti appeared at Española’s Valdez Park on June 25 for a campaign event. Addressing a crowd composed of police officers, firefighters and supporters, Ronchetti promised “to spend a lot of time in...
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

2022 Primary Election Results Canvassed

Attending the June 13 Canvass Board meeting at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building are, from left, Board Member James Rickman, Chief Deputy Clerk Adrianna Ortiz, and Board members Heath Davis (standing), Betty Ann Gunther, and Cameron Counters. Photo by County Clerk Naomi Maestas. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Power#Environmental Policy#Pelado#Real Property#Urban Construction#Nnsa#County Council Meeting#Los Alamos County Council#The Cerro Pelado Fire#Lanl#Deve
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Roswell flooding, More rain, Weekend homicides, Helping fire victims, Mountain lion in woman’s yard

Monday’s Top Stories Mayor talks crime issues in State of the City address APD investigating after man found dead in southeast Albuquerque 3-on-3 basketball returns to BernCo community center The stars show up for Duke City Comic Con Pizza and puppies unite for a good cause Avalanche dents Stanley Cup minutes after winning Alligator dragged […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Monsoon relief comes early for firefighters

A U.S. Forest Service member stationed along Forest Road 333 on Thursday in the Sandia Mountains. Officials announced they will reopen most of the state’s national forests after an early monsoon onset quelled fire concerns. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) The last few months could be summed up by a...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Animal and Resources Center offers tips to prepare pets for the 4th of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center can help get your pet microchipped before the upcoming 4th of July holiday. The upcoming holiday is a common day when many pets go missing due to the loud noise of fireworks. The huge booms are scary for dogs and cats, they often run away from the noise even if it means escaping the safety of their own homes. If your pet escapes and it’s not microchipped it can be very difficult for any shelter to help you.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Mayor talks crime issues in State of the City address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller gave his state of the city address at the Railyards Saturday afternoon. This was the first in-person state of the city address in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the mayor’s address, he tackled a number of things; crime, homelessness, and addiction as well as other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Santa Fe in the last week

(STACKER) Regular gas prices dipped below $5 per gallon nationally over the last week, hovering at $4.94 on June 23, according to AAA. The automotive group released their Fourth of July road trip predictions this week, which showed 42 million people plan to travel by car for the holiday weekend—a new record despite high gas prices.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy