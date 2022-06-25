Rendija, Other NNSA Land Transfers, New SWEIS, Cerro Pelado Fire And Electrical Power Upgrade Discussed By NNSA’s Wyka At County Council Meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center can help get your pet microchipped before the upcoming 4th of July holiday. The upcoming holiday is a common day when many pets go missing due to the loud noise of fireworks. The huge booms are scary for dogs and cats, they often run away from the noise even if it means escaping the safety of their own homes. If your pet escapes and it’s not microchipped it can be very difficult for any shelter to help you.

