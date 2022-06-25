Andrew Wiggins on doubters: It's good to just make those guys kick rocks

Andrew Wiggins: When they talk it’s all motivation. When I first got here, everyone had something to say, now everyone is quiet. That’s the best feeling, when people doubt you, and people sleep on you, and don’t think that you can do something that you know you can do, that you’ve been doing your whole life. It’s good to just make those guys kick rocks.

Source: Kameron Hay @ complex.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Wiggins @22wiggins

Holding a grudge and I’m taking it far 😤 pic.twitter.com/Bxi4aNot6J – 8:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Sam Presti said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins, Josh Giddey are all business, working, and they’ve set the bar high. – 1:34 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder roster:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Bazley

– Maledon

– Favors

– Jerome

– Poku

– Wiggins

– Roby

– Mann

– Krejci

– Muscala

– JRE

– Green

– Chet

– Dieng

– J. Williams

– J. Williams

– K. Williams

– Frazier (two-way)

– Waters (two-way) – 1:12 AM

Zac Boyer @ZacBoyer

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji has been chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 14 pick in the NBA Draft.

He’s the fourth player to be chosen by the Cavaliers out of Kansas and first since Andrew Wiggins in 2014. #kubball – 9:30 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Mathurin and Sharpe become the 2nd Canadian duo to ever be selected in the top-10 of the same draft, 1st since Wiggins/Stauskas in 2014. They’re the 7th and 8th Canadians to ever go in the top-10.

I wrote about their unique but very different journeys: tsn.ca/canadians-shar… – 8:45 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Bob Myers on the organization’s desire to retain both Andrew Wiggins & Jordan Poole. Both will have inevitable upcoming paydays whether its from the Warriors or another team. pic.twitter.com/DNRGzTs9EY – 6:46 PM

Andrew Wiggins @22wiggins

No better feeling then waking up an NBA CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sM2tZF1PuO – 3:09 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

GM Bob Myers says the organization would love to keep this group together – including Poole, Wiggins, GPII, OPJ, & Looney. He says free agency can be tricky and there’s not a limitless budget, but they’ll make the effort all those guys were key. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 2:24 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Myers says it will be a priority to extend Andrew Wiggins’ and Jordan Poole’s contracts. But he understands it may not happen right away with Poole’s deadline not until October and Wiggins not having one. – 2:13 PM

Andrew Wiggins: To be honest, since I was in Minnesota, I always felt like I was one of the best. I always felt like I could defend, I felt like I could score as well as anybody. So I just knew my time was up here [Minnesota], we have reached the end of our journey, and that was a new chapter opening up in Golden State. So now it’s a bigger stage and it’s really time to showcase what I can do. -via complex.com / June 25, 2022

Andrew Wiggins: If we get everyone back I don’t see why we can’t do this whole thing again. We have the leadership, we have the veterans, we have the young guys who are getting better everyday, every practice, every moment that are willing to learn and be coached. So why can’t we run this thing back again? -via complex.com / June 25, 2022

Mark Medina: Bob Myers calls it a “big priority” on securing Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to contract extensions: Myers: “We’ll make a big effort to keep those guys.” Myers mentioned neither player has an extension deadline, but mindful that players may want that before season starts -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / June 22, 2022