ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andrew Wiggins on doubters: It's good to just make those guys kick rocks

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcFiK_0gM0rKLh00

Andrew Wiggins: When they talk it’s all motivation. When I first got here, everyone had something to say, now everyone is quiet. That’s the best feeling, when people doubt you, and people sleep on you, and don’t think that you can do something that you know you can do, that you’ve been doing your whole life. It’s good to just make those guys kick rocks.

Source: Kameron Hay @ complex.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Wiggins @22wiggins

Holding a grudge and I’m taking it far 😤 pic.twitter.com/Bxi4aNot6J8:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvVpW_0gM0rKLh00

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Sam Presti said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins, Josh Giddey are all business, working, and they’ve set the bar high. – 1:34 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder roster:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Bazley

– Maledon

– Favors

– Jerome

– Poku

– Wiggins

– Roby

– Mann

– Krejci

– Muscala

– JRE

– Green

– Chet

– Dieng

– J. Williams

– J. Williams

– K. Williams

– Frazier (two-way)

– Waters (two-way) – 1:12 AM

Zac Boyer @ZacBoyer

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji has been chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 14 pick in the NBA Draft.

He’s the fourth player to be chosen by the Cavaliers out of Kansas and first since Andrew Wiggins in 2014. #kubball9:30 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Mathurin and Sharpe become the 2nd Canadian duo to ever be selected in the top-10 of the same draft, 1st since Wiggins/Stauskas in 2014. They’re the 7th and 8th Canadians to ever go in the top-10.

I wrote about their unique but very different journeys: tsn.ca/canadians-shar…8:45 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Bob Myers on the organization’s desire to retain both Andrew Wiggins & Jordan Poole. Both will have inevitable upcoming paydays whether its from the Warriors or another team. pic.twitter.com/DNRGzTs9EY6:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rd5GE_0gM0rKLh00

Andrew Wiggins @22wiggins

No better feeling then waking up an NBA CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sM2tZF1PuO3:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSLyK_0gM0rKLh00

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

GM Bob Myers says the organization would love to keep this group together – including Poole, Wiggins, GPII, OPJ, & Looney. He says free agency can be tricky and there’s not a limitless budget, but they’ll make the effort all those guys were key. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded2:24 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Myers says it will be a priority to extend Andrew Wiggins’ and Jordan Poole’s contracts. But he understands it may not happen right away with Poole’s deadline not until October and Wiggins not having one. – 2:13 PM

Andrew Wiggins: To be honest, since I was in Minnesota, I always felt like I was one of the best. I always felt like I could defend, I felt like I could score as well as anybody. So I just knew my time was up here [Minnesota], we have reached the end of our journey, and that was a new chapter opening up in Golden State. So now it’s a bigger stage and it’s really time to showcase what I can do. -via complex.com / June 25, 2022

Andrew Wiggins: If we get everyone back I don’t see why we can’t do this whole thing again. We have the leadership, we have the veterans, we have the young guys who are getting better everyday, every practice, every moment that are willing to learn and be coached. So why can’t we run this thing back again? -via complex.com / June 25, 2022

Mark Medina: Bob Myers calls it a “big priority” on securing Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to contract extensions: Myers: “We’ll make a big effort to keep those guys.” Myers mentioned neither player has an extension deadline, but mindful that players may want that before season starts -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / June 22, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Chet Holmgren Reportedly Tanked Workout With The Orlando Magic, Didn't Want To Be Selected As The No. 1 Pick

The 2022 NBA Draft opened with a surprise when Duke Blue Devils standout Paolo Banchero went 1st overall ahead of Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. While it was always considered to be a draft with a defined top three, most draft boards had either Jabari or Chet going to the Orlando Magic with the first pick. Ultimately, Chet was selected by the OKC Thunder at 2 and Jabari went to the Houston Rockets at 3.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Drummond should be free agent target for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers made a savvy move in the 2021 offseason when they brought in two-time All-Star Andre Drummond on a veteran’s minimum deal. The move prompted some head-scratching at the time due to his past beef with Joel Embiid. However, Drummond and Embiid played nice, and Drummond was easily the best backup big man the big fellahas had in his time in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Jerome
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Wiggins Stauskas#Canadians
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Knicks trading Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons

The New York Knicks reportedly are sending more players to the Motor City. The team is trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons will also receive their own 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick via the Miami Heat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 126.5: What can we expect from a Utah Jazz retool led by Danny Ainge and Will Hardy?

With Juancho Hernangomez on the court, Will Hardy on the sidelines, and Danny Ainge running the front office, you would be forgiven if you mistook the Utah Jazz for the Boston Celtics. But the Bo Cruz connection aside, the hires of Ainge as the team’s CEO of basketball ops and more recently Hardy as head coach were no coincidence, the Salt Lake City-based franchise looking to steal a little of the mojo that helped Boston rise to the Finals contender they became in 2021-22.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy